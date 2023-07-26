2023 Half-Year Results
Webcast - 26 July 2023
DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders, nor their advisors or representatives, nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction.
The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.23-0251 on 6 April 2023 could have an impact on the Group's operations and the Company's ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information;
No assurance is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document.
All financial figures are presented according to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated. As changes are calculated based on exact figures, there may be rounding differences between reported figures, subtotals and totals.
Introduction
Eco-campus - La Garenne-Colombes (92)
REAL ESTATE : NEW PARADIGMS
VERY UNFAVOURABLE ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL CONTEXT
- Inflation settles at over 5% in 2023
- ECB rate hike likely to continue in H2 2023
- Mortgage rates expected to exceed 4% by the end of 2023 (3.45% at the end of June)
- A very hostile environment for the real estate sector:
- Very strong potential physical demand from individuals, but a 20% fall in purchasing power
- the shift by institutional investors to asset classes offering higher yields
- A disappointing exit from CNR and insufficient relaxation of HCSF rules
Source: banque de France, Observatoire Crédit Logement for morgage rates at end-June 2023
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT MARKET SLOWS SHARPLY
- New home market below 100,000 units in 2023 (-20% vs. Q1 2022)
- Volume of new home market fall accordingly (-34% at end-March 2023)
- Construction costs stabilising, despite regional disparities
- Low availability of land and continuing high prices
- Lack of significant new orders in the commercial real estate sector Investors wait-and-see attitude (investments in France down 51% in H1 2023 compared with H1 2022)
Source : BPCE for FY 2023 market estimate and FPI for Q1 2023 data
NEW OUTLOOK FOR 2023(1)
- Expected2023 revenue at €4.3bn (excl. International business) with operating
profit of €250m
>
>
Priority focus on controlling net debt and cash to maintain the Group's agility Dividend payable in 2024 will reflect the level of net profit achieved in 2023(2)
- Faster implementation of the strategic plan and adaptation to new priorities thanks to the unique cross- expertise of the Group's development and services businesses
- Uncertainty over how long the unfavourable real estate environment will last mean the financial targets announced in September 2022(3) will need to be revised in the course of 2024
- Guidance communicated on 22 February 2023: 2023 revenue in excess of €4.5 billion and a 2023 operating profit in excess of €300 million
- Subject to approval by the Shareholders'Meeting on 23 May 2024
- Previous financial targets announced on 28 September 2022: >20% market share in Residential Real Estate by 2030; >€6bn revenues and >€500m current operating profit by 2026; Group debt under control:
leverage ratio at <2.5 x EBITDA (2022-2026); Dividend ≥€2.50 per share for each financial year from 2022-2026
