Nexity has announced the completion of a concerted action involving the group's main managers, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and La Mondiale (representing 19.27% of the share capital and 19.55% of the voting rights at the end of December 2023).

The major shareholders in the concert (Alain Dinin, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and La Mondiale) have nevertheless indicated their continued support for the real estate group's strategy, and that their historical holdings remain unchanged.

