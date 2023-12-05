Nexity is stepping up its environmental commitment with the launch of Nexity Solaire, a brand dedicated to the development of photovoltaic projects.
Nexity Solaire aims to support adaptation to climate change and accelerate the deployment of green energies.
The structure will draw on the Group's experience in sustainable development and its low-carbon expertise.
This new entity offers all stakeholders the opportunity to participate in a virtuous energy transition, while enhancing the value of their various real estate assets in a sustainable way", assures Nexity.
