A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (excluding divested businesses) break down by activity as follows: - sale of new homes (75.4%). The group is also involved in building land allotment and urban regeneration activities (Villes & Projets); - real estate management services (13.7%): residential property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.; primarily activities related to urban renewal (Cities & Projects); - sale of commercial real estate properties (10.8%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses and hotels; - other (0.1%). France accounts for 99.8% of net sales.