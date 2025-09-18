Following authorization by its general meeting on May 22, Nexity announces the implementation of a share buyback program, with a repurchase mandate covering a maximum of 200,000 shares. NB: cp +3.3%.
The real estate development group specifies that these shares will be allocated in full to cover free share plans, particularly in the context of employee share ownership schemes.
Nexity launches share buyback program
Published on 09/18/2025 at 03:34 am EDT
