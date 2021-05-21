Log in
Nexity : CHANGE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

05/21/2021 | 11:51am EDT
CHANGE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, May 21, 2021

Nexity will publish:

  • its H1 2021 results July 27, 2021, after the markets close, rather than on the initially scheduled date of July 28, 2021, and
  • its 9M 2021 revenue and business activity on October 26, 2021, after the markets close, rather than on the initially scheduled date of October 28, 2021.

The Group's financial calendar is available from its website: www.nexity.fr/en.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France's leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.

Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.

Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-onelow-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext's Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACT

Thierry Cherel - Head of Investor Relations - investorrelations@nexity.fr

Disclaimer

Nexity SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
