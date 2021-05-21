Nexity : CHANGE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

CHANGE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, May 21, 2021

Nexity will publish:

its H1 2021 results July 27, 2021, after the markets close, rather than on the initially scheduled date of July 28, 2021, and

its 9M 2021 revenue and business activity on October 26, 2021, after the markets close, rather than on the initially scheduled date of October 28, 2021.

The Group's financial calendar is available from its website: www.nexity.fr/en.

