NEXITY ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH AG2R LA MONDIALE FOR THE DISPOSAL OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN ÆGIDE-DOMITYS AND A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SENIOR RESIDENCES.

STRENGTHENING OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN AG2R LA MONDIALE AND NEXITY.

Paris, April 8, 2021, 8.30 am CEST

Nexity and AG2R LA MONDIALE signed yesterday, April 7, 2021, agreements allowing them to enter into exclusive negotiations for the disposal of control of the Ægide-Domitys group. The founders, around Jean-Marie Fournet (JMF Conseil) are committed in this transaction.

Nexity would sell 45% of the capital and retain an 18% stake in Ægide-Domitys, remaining a significant minority shareholder for the long term.

At the closing, Ægide-Domitys' capital would be distributed as follows:

AG2R LA MONDIALE 67%;

Nexity 18%;

JMF Conseil 15%.

The amount of the transaction is 375 million euros (for an enterprise value for 100% of the share capital of Ægide- Domitys).

The transaction, which is subject to obtaining the required authorizations, consulting with employee representatives and finalizing the documentation, could be completed around the end of the first half of 2021.

At the same time, Aegide-Domitys will enter into a long-term strategic partnership with Nexity for the development of senior residences. This preferential but non-exclusive partnership will enable Nexity to maintain a sustained level of development of senior residences. These properties are an essential part of Nexity's offer to satisfy its elderly customers, their families, its investor customers as well as the local authorities. This agreement will provide Ægide-Domitys with new development opportunities tailored to its ambitious growth plan.

Beyond this transaction, Nexity and AG2R LA MONDIALE announce their joint intention to strengthen their relationship. In order to consolidate their long-term strategic partnership and align their interests, AG2R LA MONDIALE intends, in full agreement with Nexity, to acquire a stake in Nexity's capital, which could reach 5% of the capital and voting rights, by acquiring shares on the market or by purchasing blocks of shares off-market. AG2R LA MONDIALE would join the concert formed around Alain Dinin, and would be entitled, at the end of its investment program, to a seat on the Nexity's Board of Directors.

According to Alain Dinin, Chairman and CEO of Nexity: "As we announced last December, Nexity intends to confirm its leadership position in the serviced residences market. AG2R LA MONDIALE's plan to become the majority shareholder of Ægide-Domitys fully meets Nexity's expectations: it is a very solid partner, focused on the long term, and as such able to support Ægide-Domitys' ambitious development plan and ensure the operational excellence of its 'personal care services' residences, while allowing Nexity to focus on the development of senior residences through a strategic partnership.

Furthermore, AG2R LA MONDIALE's proposed acquisition of a stake of Nexity's capital will enable the group to consolidate its development by counting among its shareholders a strategic partner able to increase business activity and to foster