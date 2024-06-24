Nexity: restoration project for a building in Cherbourg

Nexity has announced a project to restore the historic RATTI building (designed in the 1920s), which stands on a plot of almost 1,594 m2 in the heart of downtown Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.



The project involves the creation of 55 second- to fourth-floor apartments, ranging from studios to four-bedroom units. Marketing will be launched on June 28, with work scheduled to start in the first half of 2025, and the restored building will be delivered in 2027.



'As part of this transformation, various elements of great heritage value will be preserved and restored in order to maintain the exterior appearance faithful to the original layout', says the real estate group.



