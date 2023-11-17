Nexity returns to the FPI

Against the backdrop of the real estate crisis that has gripped France for the past 18 months, Nexity has announced its return to the Fédération des promoteurs immobiliers (FPI), the leading professional organization representing the real estate development sector.



Regulating the points of divergence that led the group to leave the national federation in 2017, Nexity thus intends to 'participate in the sacred and united union of all housing players and strengthen the FPI's action'.



Nexity is determined to take part in drawing up concrete proposals for overcoming the crisis, continuing to adapt the development offer to new market conditions, and relaying the profession's ideas and initiatives to public authorities.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.