NEXITY’S FINANCE FUNCTION EVOLVES TO STRENGTHEN OVERSIGHT OF STRATEGIC PLAN IMPLEMENTATION

3 April 2023 – Nexity’s finance function plays a central role in managing the company’s financial and non-financial performance and valuation. It is at the forefront of the “Imagine 2026” strategic plan, the operational implementation of which is overseen by Jean-Claude Bassien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and one of Nexity’s company officers.

Pierre-Henry Pouchelon has been appointed Company Secretary in charge of Finance. His role will mainly consist of strengthening oversight of business lines’ financial performance and the operational efficiency of the finance function. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer, responsible in particular for the operational roll-out of the “Imagine 2026” strategic plan, in conjunction with all business lines.

Gwénaël Malard has been appointed Head of Operations and Transformation and joins the Executive Committee. He is responsible for supporting the ongoing operational implementation of the strategic plan. He previously served as Company Secretary of Nexity’s Transformation des Territoires division.

Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas has decided to embark on a new chapter in her career. Nexity would like to warmly thank her for her two years with the Group, during which she notably contributed to the new strategic roadmap and initiated the transformation of the finance function.

These changes will take effect on 3 April.

Pierre-Henry Pouchelon, Company Secretary in charge of Finance

After nearly ten years with audit firm Mazars, Pierre-Henry Pouchelon joined Nexity in 2016 as Business Controller of the agency network. In 2018, he became Company Secretary of Real Estate Services for Individuals, in charge of finance for this division. In October 2020, he was appointed Deputy CEO of Nexity’s new Services for Individuals division and contributed to the success of its strategic reconfiguration. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in February 2022.



Pierre-Henry Pouchelon, 39, holds a master’s degree in mathematics applied to the social sciences and a master’s degree in insurance and risk management from Paris Dauphine University.

Gwénaël Malard, Head of Operations and Transformation

After beginning his career at audit firm Ernst & Young, where he worked for three years, Gwénaël Malard joined Nexity in 2010 in the Group Audit Department. In 2015, he was put in charge of external growth transactions within the Strategy and Development Department. In 2018, he was appointed Company Secretary of the Villes & Projets subsidiary and was involved in establishing Nexity’s Regional Transformation planning division, of which he was appointed Company Secretary in 2022.



Gwénaël Malard, 40, has a master’s degree in management sciences from the Sorbonne and a specialised master’s degree in audit and financial control from Toulouse Business School.

