Nexity: sale of activities to Bridgepoint finalized

Nexity has finalized the sale of its property management activities to the investment firm Bridgepoint, on the basis of an enterprise value of 440 million euros, a transaction announced last December.



The 400 million euros in proceeds received by Nexity will be used to significantly accelerate its debt reduction trajectory (net debt stood at 776 million euros at the end of 2023). Its liquidity will be strengthened by this sale.



This transaction is accompanied by a six-year strategic partnership, renewable for a further four years, between Nexity and the new entity, aimed at perpetuating and amplifying existing synergies with the real estate group's development activities.



