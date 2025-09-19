Nexity jumped 10% with the support of Oddo BHF, which upgraded the stock from 'neutral' to 'outperform' with a target price increased from €11 to €14.8, judging that its low share price represents a medium-term buy opportunity.



The decline in reservations within the sector is not new, and Nexity has adapted to this new environment (cost savings, adaptation of its commercial offering, debt reduction), the broker points out.



In its opinion, the impact of interest rate changes should be put into perspective given the weight of the PTZ (interest-free loan), and 2026 should benefit from an improvement in building permits after the municipal elections and potentially from the adoption of private landlord status.