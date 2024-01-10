Nexity: wins a tender from Orange

Nexity Property Management (NPM) has announced that it has won the tender launched by Orange, for the property management of their assets located in the Ile-de-France and South-East regions.



This involves 4,000 sites representing nearly 2.5 million m2 of space.



Orange chose Nexity Property Management (NPM), firstly because of our territorial coverage, which enables us to meet the needs of major national players, but also because of our knowledge of property management for major users such as SNCF, EDF, ENEDIS, and now Orange," says the group.



