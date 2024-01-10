Nexity: wins a tender from Orange
This involves 4,000 sites representing nearly 2.5 million m2 of space.
Orange chose Nexity Property Management (NPM), firstly because of our territorial coverage, which enables us to meet the needs of major national players, but also because of our knowledge of property management for major users such as SNCF, EDF, ENEDIS, and now Orange," says the group.
