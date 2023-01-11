KartRider: Drift's Preseason Player Access Starts Today in Global Markets Including Japan, Europe and North America

January 12 (Thursday) JST, BST /January 11 (Wednesday) PST and continued until the official launch of KartRider: Drift later this year.

During Preseason, racers can test their skill on bright, colorful tracks against PC and mobile racers from around the globe, rendered in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. When the official season starts, KartRider: Drift will also support PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, providing a "full cross-play" environment that allows players to enjoy racing across device boundaries.

TOKYO - January 12, 2023 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, announced that its highly anticipated free-to-playkart-racing game is now available to download and play on PC and mobile platforms including in Japan, Europe and North America.

KartRider: Drift is a new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep player- created kart and character customization. Available on PC, mobile and console, KartRider: Drift offers free- to-play online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

1 Service region excludes China, Vietnam and Russia

