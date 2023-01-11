Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEXON Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17:47 2023-01-12 am EST
3020.00 JPY   -0.49%
01/11Kartrider : Drift's Preseason Player Access Starts Today in Global Markets Including Japan, Europe and North America
PU
01/11Saudi Arabia's wealth fund raises Nintendo stake to 6%
RE
01/11Nexon Announces Development on Project DW a New Open-World Action RPG Based on the Blockbuster Dungeon&Fighter IP
BU
KartRider: Drift's Preseason Player Access Starts Today in Global Markets Including Japan, Europe and North America

01/11/2023 | 11:20pm EST
January 12, 2023

NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

KartRider: Drift's Preseason Player Access Starts Today

in Global Markets Including Japan, Europe and North America

Based on Blockbuster KartRider Franchise,

KartRider: Drift Brings Brand New and Intense Racing Action to Global Players

on PC and Mobile

TOKYO - January 12, 2023 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, announced that its highly anticipated free-to-playkart-racing game is now available to download and play on PC and mobile platforms including in Japan, Europe and North America.

During Preseason, racers can test their skill on bright, colorful tracks against PC and mobile racers from around the globe, rendered in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. When the official season starts, KartRider: Drift will also support PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, providing a "full cross-play" environment that allows players to enjoy racing across device boundaries.

Preseason period

January 12 (Thursday) JST, BST /January 11 (Wednesday) PST and continued until the official launch of KartRider: Drift later this year.

For details, please visit KartRider: Drift official website.

http://kartriderdrift.com

1

Copyright

© 2023 NEXON KOREA CORPORATION & NITRO STUDIO CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. KARTRIDER: DRIFT USES THE UNREAL® ENGINE. UNREAL® IS A TRADEMARK OR REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF EPIC GAMES, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND ELSEWHERE. UNREAL® ENGINE, COPYRIGHT 1998 - 2023, EPIC GAMES, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2023

VALVE CORPORATION. STEAM AND THE STEAM LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS AND/OR REGISTERED TRADEMARKS OF VALVE CORPORATION IN THE U.S. AND/OR OTHER COUNTRIES. ANDROID IS A TRADEMARK OF GOOGLE LLC. GOOGLE PLAY IS A TRADEMARK OF GOOGLE INC. IOS IS A TRADEMARK OR REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF CISCO IN THE U.S. AND OTHER COUNTRIES AND IS USED UNDER LICENSE. APP STORE IS A TRADEMARK MARK OF APPLE INC.

About KartRider: Drift http://kartriderdrift.com

KartRider: Drift is a new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep player- created kart and character customization. Available on PC, mobile and console, KartRider: Drift offers free- to-play online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

Contact Information

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR

CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp

i

1 Service region excludes China, Vietnam and Russia

2

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 350 B 2 641 M 2 641 M
Net income 2022 110 B 827 M 827 M
Net cash 2022 558 B 4 214 M 4 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 2 612 B 19 712 M 19 712 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,4%
Managers and Directors
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
