July 11, 2023 NEXON Co., Ltd.

DAVE THE DIVER Achieves > One Million Paid Downloads on Steam

Developed by Nexon's Sub-brand MINTROCKET

Earned an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Rating on Steam

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

TOKYO - July 11, 2023- NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that sales for DAVE THE DIVER have surpassed cumulative one million units sold on Steam1.

Developed by MINTROCKET, a sub-brand of Nexon, DAVE THE DIVER is a new adventure RPG which combines deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day, and sushi restaurant management at night. Following the global success on PC, DAVE THE DIVER will be available on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The game features a wide variety of content and stories: new fishes, undersea bosses, new characters, and missions. DAVE THE DIVER has been available in Early-Access release since October 2022 and is recognized for a harmonious combination of 2D dot graphics and 3D backgrounds that bring the underwater world to life. Feedback from players who experienced Early Access to the game has resulted in four all-new chapters of fresh content for a total of seven chapters and an improved player interface.

