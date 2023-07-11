July 11, 2023 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
DAVE THE DIVER Achieves > One Million Paid Downloads on Steam
Developed by Nexon's Sub-brand MINTROCKET
Earned an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Rating on Steam
Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023
TOKYO - July 11, 2023- NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that sales for DAVE THE DIVER have surpassed cumulative one million units sold on Steam1.
Developed by MINTROCKET, a sub-brand of Nexon, DAVE THE DIVER is a new adventure RPG which combines deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day, and sushi restaurant management at night. Following the global success on PC, DAVE THE DIVER will be available on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.
The game features a wide variety of content and stories: new fishes, undersea bosses, new characters, and missions. DAVE THE DIVER has been available in Early-Access release since October 2022 and is recognized for a harmonious combination of 2D dot graphics and 3D backgrounds that bring the underwater world to life. Feedback from players who experienced Early Access to the game has resulted in four all-new chapters of fresh content for a total of seven chapters and an improved player interface.
1
Around the world, critics and players are applauding the simple but deeply engaging fun of DAVE THE DIVER. The game has earned scores of 89 on Metacriticand OpenCritic2. With over 27,000 player reviews, DAVE THE DIVER was "Recommended" by more than 97% of players, earning an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating2, and hit over 98 thousand concurrent players on Steam3.
About MINTROCKEThttps://mintrocketgames.com/
MINTROCKET aims for a world where various genres and new kinds of enjoyment coexist. The studio's focus is on making fun gameplay and bringing immersive gaming experiences worldwide with creative and inspiring games. What makes a great game? MINTROCKET thinks the answer comes from the gamers.
About NEXON Co., Ltd.https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/
Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.
Contact Information
NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR
CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp
- As of July 8, 2023. Cumulative unit sales include early access version.
- As of July 10, 2023
- As of July 9, 2023
2
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 05:38:04 UTC.