NEXON : Notice concerning Application for Selection of Prime Market in New Market Segments

September 22, 2021 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Chief Administration Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice concerning Application for Selection of Prime Market in New Market Segments

NEXON Co., Ltd., ("Nexon" or the "Company") (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that the Company had received the initial assessment in conformity of continued listing standards for new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") and had confirmed that it is in compliance with the continued listing standards of the "Prime Market," and that, based on this result, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, a resolution was passed to select the "Prime Market" as the market segment to which the Company belongs after the transition to the new market segment scheduled for April 4, 2022 and submit an application to the TSE. Going forward, the Company will proceed with procedures related to the application to select new market segments in accordance with the schedule established by the TSE.

End of Document