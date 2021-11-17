Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEXON Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEXON : Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (20th-(3) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Name of Company:

Representative:

Contact:

Telephone:

November 17, 2021

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,

Chief Executive Officer and President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer 03-6629-5318

Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (20th-(3) Round)

(Subscription Rights to Shares)

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today announced the exercise price and other information related to its subscription rights to shares to be issued under preferential terms to persons other than the shareholders of Nexon, pursuant to a resolution by the Board of Directors on November 9, 2021. Details are as follows:

The amount to be paid upon exercise of subscription rights to shares:

Per subscription right to shares

2,498 yen

Per share

2,498 yen (Exercise price)

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXON CO., LTD.
02:17aNEXON : Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (20th-(3) Round) (Subsc..
PU
11/16Nikkei 225 Edges Forward 0.1% on Softer Yen
MT
11/12PUMP / DUMP #10 : This week's gainers and losers
11/10Nikkei 225 Down 0.6% on Stronger Yen, China Outlook
MT
11/09Nikkei dips as rising costs hit some corporate earnings
RE
11/09NEXON Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
11/09Notice of Grant of Stock Options (20th-(3) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)
PU
11/09Announcement Regarding Full Year Consolidated and Standalone Outlook
PU
11/09Announcement Regarding Differences Between Third Quarter Outlook and Actual Results and..
PU
11/09Q3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 279 B 2 429 M 2 429 M
Net income 2021 92 437 M 805 M 805 M
Net cash 2021 499 B 4 340 M 4 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 2 297 B 20 155 M 19 993 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 559,00 JPY
Average target price 2 692,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.-19.53%20 155
NETEASE, INC.16.10%72 319
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-28.77%54 857
NCSOFT CORPORATION-24.27%11 509
WUHU 37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-12.01%9 354
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD12.10%9 172