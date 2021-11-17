NEXON : Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (20th-(3) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)
Name of Company:
Representative:
Contact:
Telephone:
November 17, 2021
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,
Chief Executive Officer and President
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer 03-6629-5318
Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (20th-(3) Round)
(Subscription Rights to Shares)
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today announced the exercise price and other information related to its subscription rights to shares to be issued under preferential terms to persons other than the shareholders of Nexon, pursuant to a resolution by the Board of Directors on November 9, 2021. Details are as follows:
The amount to be paid upon exercise of subscription rights to shares:
