NEXON : Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company

April 26, 2022

Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market) Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("NEXON") announced the financial results of its "other affiliated company," NXC Corporation, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as follows:

1. Summary of unlisted parent company, etc. (1) Name NXC Corporation (2) Location (3) Title/name of representative 17, Eunsu-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, KOREA Jaekyo Lee, President and Representative Director (4) Business description (5) Capital Management of subsidiaries and the business of leasing and management of real estates 1,454 million Korean Won

2. Shareholding by shareholder category, major shareholders and directors of the parent company, etc. (1) Shareholding by shareholder category

As of December 31, 2021

Category Stock information Sharehold ing of fractional units Government and local public authorities Financial institution Financial instruments business operator Other corporation Foreign corporation, etc. Individuals and Other Total Non-individuals Individuals Number of sharehold ers － － － 1 － － 4 5 － Number of shares owned (share) － － － 50,000 － － 2,858,500 2,908,500 － Sharehold ing ratio (%) － － － 1.72 － － 98.28 100.00 －

(2) Details about major shareholders

As of December 31, 2021

Name Address Number of shares owned (shares) Shares held as a percentage of total issued shares (%) Jungju Kim Jeju-do, KOREA 1,963,000 67.49 Junghyun Yoo Jeju-do, KOREA 856,000 29.43 Wisekids, LLC. Seoul, KOREA 50,000 1.72 Total － 2,869,000 98.64

(Note) Shareholders owning 1/100 or more of total issued shares are listed.

(3) Details about Directors Male 3, Female 2 (Female comprises 40% of Directors and Statutory Auditors)

Title Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares owned (shares) President and Represent ative Director Jaekyo Lee December 13, 1971 August 1998 Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)February 2018 Appointed as Director of Nexon Foundation (current post) July 2021 Appointed as Representative Director of NXC Corporation (current post) From July 29, 2021 to July 28, 2024 － Director Hak Yong Kim January 10, 1978 November 1999 Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)October 2014 Appointed as Director of NXC Corporation (current post)January 2016 Appointed as Director of Gaseung Development Co., Ltd. (current Gaseung Development Company) From October 28, 2020 to October 27, 2023 － Title Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares owned (shares) Director Youngmin Kwon August 22, 1981 March 2013 Joined NXC CorporationFebruary 2018 Appointed as Statutory Auditor of korbit, Inc. (current post)November 2019 Appointed as Representative Director of VIP Private Placement Stock Fund 1 (current post)December 2019 Appointed as Statutory Auditor of Gaseung Development CompanyDecember 2019 Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of NXProperties, LLC. (current post)December 2019 Appointed as Director of NXC Corporation (current post)October 2021 Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Wisekids LLC. (current post)April 2022 Appointed as Representative Director of Arques (current post) From Decemb er 31, 2019 to Decemb er 30, 2022 － Non-executive director Hoisuk kim January 06, 1976 December 2019 Appointed as Director of Korbit Inc. (current post) March 2020 Appointed as Statutory Auditor of Kcust Inc. (current post) December 2020 Appointed as Non- executive director of BLOCKCHAIN ENTERTAINMENT LAB Co., Ltd. (current post) September 2021 Appointed as Director of CODE Co., Ltd. (current post) March 2022 Appointed as Non- executive director of NXC Corporation (current post) From March 31, 2022 to March 30, 2025 － Title Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares owned (shares) Statutory Auditor Junghyun Yoo April 16, 1969 September 1995 Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)April 2002 Appointed as Representative Director of Nexon Networks CorporationJuly 2003 Appointed as Director of Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation) July 2004 Appointed as Director of NXProperties Corporation (current NXProperties, LLC.)March 2006 Appointed as an audit committee member of Nexon Holdings Corporation (current NXC Corporation)July 2008 Appointed as Representative Director of Galerie313 Corporation October 2010 Appointed as Statutory Auditor of NXC Corporation (current post) From March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2025 856,000 Total 856,000

3. Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Financial statement

The consolidated financial statement of NXC Corporation was prepared in accordance with IFRS and NEXON Co., Ltd. is treated as "subsidiary" of NXC Corporation under IFRS.

NXC Corporation

Statements of Financial Position December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in Korean won)

2021

2020

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,397,398,247,937 4,222,813,318,840 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Trade receivables 407,718,557,886 361,582,936,025 253,833,435,759 250,347,601,298 Other financial assets Other assets Inventories Current tax assets 1,932,310,966,833 3,035,782,032,842 158,970,488,994 58,983,405,257 122,271,184,792 44,490,755,406 11,358,225,655 11,410,839,622 Non-current assets to be sold Non-current assets 9,283,861,107,856 -7,985,410,889,290 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Other financial assets 901,036,408,905 2,456,885,044,006 653,918,875,105 1,779,340,051,426 118,096,294,717 124,120,955,839 Investment in associates Property and equipment Intangible assets Investment property Other assets Deferred tax assets 675,974,109,380 124,612,236,472 451,422,828,597 424,283,958,548 2,181,050,228,732 1,397,983,428,589 21,880,551,534 26,931,290,525 12,438,324,821 12,431,112,300 429,131,507,558 262,659,876,497 7,247,915,298,250 4,806,281,785,301 Total assets

16,531,776,406,106 12,791,692,674,591 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables Borrowings 114,021,298,611 100,846,214,516 566,744,122,886 302,892,108,761 Other financial liabilities 2,424,952,228,395 1,494,556,589,404 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Lease liabilities 5,356,891,445 8,353,167,019 37,430,028,681 31,395,373,083 Other liabilities Provisions 200,430,634,742 205,078,659,214 2,696,591,977 2,553,018,181 Current tax liabilities 236,005,058,149 213,291,904,834 3,587,636,854,886 2,358,967,035,012 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 901,024,025,379 300,139,821,451 Other financial liabilities 15,023,771,264 3,797,182,093 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Lease liabilities 95,642,043,754 162,370,767,677 138,853,741,852 135,315,536,550 Other liabilities Provisions 209,689,674,396 186,160,631,955 7,272,608,817 6,839,044,150 Net defined benefit liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 7,143,082,977 6,386,425,448 887,435,304,834 721,200,122,804 Total liabilities 2,262,084,253,273 5,849,721,108,159 1,522,209,532,128 3,881,176,567,140 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Capital stock 1,454,250,000 1,454,250,000 Paid-in capital in excess of par value Other components of equity Retained earnings 5,257,138,814 5,257,138,814 1,190,367,180,295 961,342,594,316 4,560,920,147,770 3,731,954,432,591 Non-controlling interest Total equity 4,924,056,581,068 4,210,507,691,730 10,682,055,297,947 8,910,516,107,451 Total liabilities and equity

16,531,776,406,106

12,791,692,674,591

5