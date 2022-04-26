|
NEXON : Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company
April 26, 2022
|
Name of Company:
|
NEXON Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, Chief
|
Executive Officer and President
|
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
|
Contact:
|
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Telephone:
|
03-6629-5318
Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("NEXON") announced the financial results of its "other affiliated company," NXC Corporation, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as follows:
-
1. Summary of unlisted parent company, etc.
17, Eunsu-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, KOREA Jaekyo Lee, President and Representative Director
-
(4) Business description
-
(5) Capital
Management of subsidiaries and the business of leasing and management of real estates 1,454 million Korean Won
-
2. Shareholding by shareholder category, major shareholders and directors of the parent company, etc.
(1) Shareholding by shareholder category
As of December 31, 2021
|
Category
|
Stock information
|
Sharehold ing of fractional units
|
Government and local public authorities
|
Financial institution
|
Financial instruments business operator
|
Other corporation
|
Foreign corporation, etc.
|
Individuals and Other
|
Total
|
Non-individuals
|
Individuals
|
Number of sharehold ers
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
1
|
－
|
－
|
4
|
5
|
－
|
Number of shares owned (share)
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
50,000
|
－
|
－
|
2,858,500
|
2,908,500
|
－
|
Sharehold ing ratio
(%)
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
1.72
|
－
|
－
|
98.28
|
100.00
|
－
(2) Details about major shareholders
As of December 31, 2021
|
Name
|
Address
|
Number of shares owned (shares)
|
Shares held as a percentage of total issued shares (%)
|
Jungju Kim
|
Jeju-do, KOREA
|
1,963,000
|
67.49
|
Junghyun Yoo
|
Jeju-do, KOREA
|
856,000
|
29.43
|
Wisekids, LLC.
|
Seoul, KOREA
|
50,000
|
1.72
|
Total
|
－
|
2,869,000
|
98.64
(Note) Shareholders owning 1/100 or more of total issued shares are listed.
(3) Details about Directors Male 3, Female 2 (Female comprises 40% of Directors and Statutory Auditors)
|
Title
|
Name
|
Date of birth
|
Career summary
|
Term of office
|
Number of shares owned (shares)
|
President and Represent ative Director
|
Jaekyo Lee
|
December 13, 1971
|
August 1998
Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)February 2018
Appointed as Director of Nexon Foundation (current post)
July 2021
Appointed as Representative Director of NXC Corporation (current post)
|
From July 29, 2021 to July 28, 2024
|
－
|
Director
|
Hak Yong Kim
|
January 10, 1978
|
November 1999
Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)October 2014
Appointed as Director of NXC Corporation (current post)January 2016
Appointed as Director of Gaseung Development Co., Ltd. (current Gaseung Development Company)
|
From October 28, 2020 to October 27, 2023
|
－
|
Title
|
Name
|
Date of birth
|
Career summary
|
Term of office
|
Number of shares owned (shares)
|
Director
|
Youngmin Kwon
|
August 22, 1981
|
March 2013
Joined NXC CorporationFebruary 2018
Appointed as Statutory Auditor of korbit, Inc. (current post)November 2019
Appointed as Representative Director of VIP Private Placement Stock Fund 1 (current post)December 2019
Appointed as Statutory Auditor of Gaseung Development CompanyDecember 2019
Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of NXProperties, LLC. (current post)December 2019
Appointed as Director of NXC Corporation (current post)October 2021
Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Wisekids LLC. (current post)April 2022
Appointed as Representative Director of Arques (current post)
|
From Decemb er 31, 2019 to Decemb er 30, 2022
|
－
|
Non-executive director
|
Hoisuk kim
|
January 06, 1976
|
December 2019
Appointed as Director of Korbit Inc. (current post)
March 2020
Appointed as Statutory
Auditor of Kcust Inc.
(current post)
December 2020
Appointed as Non-
executive director of
BLOCKCHAIN
ENTERTAINMENT
LAB Co., Ltd. (current
post)
September 2021
Appointed as Director
of CODE Co., Ltd.
(current post)
March 2022
Appointed as Non-
executive director of
NXC Corporation
(current post)
|
From March 31, 2022 to March 30, 2025
|
－
|
Title
|
Name
|
Date of birth
|
Career summary
|
Term of office
|
Number of shares owned (shares)
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Junghyun Yoo
|
April 16, 1969
|
September 1995 Joined Nexon
Corporation (current NXC Corporation)April 2002
Appointed as Representative Director of Nexon Networks CorporationJuly 2003
Appointed as Director of Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)
July 2004
Appointed as Director of NXProperties Corporation (current NXProperties, LLC.)March 2006
Appointed as an audit committee member of Nexon Holdings Corporation (current NXC Corporation)July 2008
Appointed as Representative Director of Galerie313 Corporation
October 2010
Appointed as Statutory Auditor of NXC Corporation (current post)
|
From March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2025
|
856,000
|
Total
|
856,000
3. Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Financial statement
The consolidated financial statement of NXC Corporation was prepared in accordance with IFRS and NEXON Co., Ltd. is treated as "subsidiary" of NXC Corporation under IFRS.
NXC Corporation
Statements of Financial Position December 31, 2021 and 2020
(in Korean won)
2021
2020
Assets Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
-
6,397,398,247,937
-
4,222,813,318,840
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Trade receivables
407,718,557,886 361,582,936,025
253,833,435,759 250,347,601,298
Other financial assets Other assets Inventories Current tax assets
1,932,310,966,833
3,035,782,032,842
158,970,488,994 58,983,405,257
122,271,184,792 44,490,755,406
11,358,225,655 11,410,839,622
Non-current assets to be sold Non-current assets
9,283,861,107,856 -7,985,410,889,290 -
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Other financial assets
901,036,408,905 2,456,885,044,006
653,918,875,105 1,779,340,051,426
118,096,294,717 124,120,955,839
Investment in associates Property and equipment Intangible assets Investment property Other assets Deferred tax assets
675,974,109,380 124,612,236,472
451,422,828,597 424,283,958,548
2,181,050,228,732
1,397,983,428,589
21,880,551,534 26,931,290,525
12,438,324,821 12,431,112,300
429,131,507,558 262,659,876,497
7,247,915,298,250
4,806,281,785,301
Total assets
-
16,531,776,406,106
-
12,791,692,674,591
Liabilities Current liabilities
Trade payables Borrowings
114,021,298,611 100,846,214,516
566,744,122,886 302,892,108,761
Other financial liabilities
2,424,952,228,395
1,494,556,589,404
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Lease liabilities
5,356,891,445 8,353,167,019
37,430,028,681 31,395,373,083
Other liabilities Provisions
200,430,634,742 205,078,659,214
2,696,591,977 2,553,018,181
Current tax liabilities
236,005,058,149 213,291,904,834
3,587,636,854,886
2,358,967,035,012
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
901,024,025,379 300,139,821,451
Other financial liabilities
15,023,771,264 3,797,182,093
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Lease liabilities
95,642,043,754 162,370,767,677
138,853,741,852 135,315,536,550
Other liabilities Provisions
209,689,674,396 186,160,631,955
7,272,608,817 6,839,044,150
Net defined benefit liabilities Deferred tax liabilities
7,143,082,977 6,386,425,448
887,435,304,834 721,200,122,804
Total liabilities
2,262,084,253,273 5,849,721,108,159
1,522,209,532,128 3,881,176,567,140
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent
Capital stock
1,454,250,000 1,454,250,000
Paid-in capital in excess of par value Other components of equity Retained earnings
5,257,138,814 5,257,138,814
1,190,367,180,295 961,342,594,316
4,560,920,147,770 3,731,954,432,591
Non-controlling interest Total equity
4,924,056,581,068 4,210,507,691,730
10,682,055,297,947 8,910,516,107,451
Total liabilities and equity
-
16,531,776,406,106
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about NEXON CO., LTD.
|
|02:20a
|NEXON : Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company
|
PU
|04/25
|Nikkei 225 Down 1.9% on Wall Street Cues, Fed Outlook
|
MT
|04/14
|GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermès, Meta, Twitter, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup...
|
|04/13
|NEXON : Notice on Partial Payment and the Status of Applications for the Issuance of New S..
|
PU
|04/12
|Nikkei 225 Down 1.9% on Wall Street Cues, Fed Outlook
|
MT
|04/12
|UBS Downgrades Nexon to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 3,200 Yen From 2,700 ..
|
MT
|04/12
|NEXON : to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
|
PU
|04/11
|Tata Motors Plans to Boost Production of Electric Vehicles as Demand Grows
|
MT
|04/01
|NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of ..
|
PU
|03/31
|NEXON : (Disclosure Update) Notice of Completion of Merger Between Consolidated Subsidiari..
|
PU
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on NEXON CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
330 B
2 585 M
2 585 M
|Net income 2022
|
100 B
786 M
786 M
|Net cash 2022
|
604 B
4 730 M
4 730 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|26,2x
|Yield 2022
|0,27%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 617 B
20 498 M
20 498 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,10x
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|51,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|2 948,00 JPY
|Average target price
|2 974,27 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|0,89%