  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEXON Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
2932.00 JPY   -0.54%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEXON : Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 26, 2022

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, Chief

Executive Officer and President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice of Financial Results of Unlisted Other Affiliated Company

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("NEXON") announced the financial results of its "other affiliated company," NXC Corporation, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as follows:

  • 1. Summary of unlisted parent company, etc.

    • (1) Name

      NXC Corporation

    • (2) Location

    • (3) Title/name of representative

    17, Eunsu-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, KOREA Jaekyo Lee, President and Representative Director

    • (4) Business description

    • (5) Capital

    Management of subsidiaries and the business of leasing and management of real estates 1,454 million Korean Won

  • 2. Shareholding by shareholder category, major shareholders and directors of the parent company, etc.

    (1) Shareholding by shareholder category

As of December 31, 2021

Category

Stock information

Sharehold ing of fractional units

Government and local public authorities

Financial institution

Financial instruments business operator

Other corporation

Foreign corporation, etc.

Individuals and Other

Total

Non-individuals

Individuals

Number of sharehold ers

1

4

5

Number of shares owned (share)

50,000

2,858,500

2,908,500

Sharehold ing ratio

(%)

1.72

98.28

100.00

(2) Details about major shareholders

As of December 31, 2021

Name

Address

Number of shares owned (shares)

Shares held as a percentage of total issued shares (%)

Jungju Kim

Jeju-do, KOREA

1,963,000

67.49

Junghyun Yoo

Jeju-do, KOREA

856,000

29.43

Wisekids, LLC.

Seoul, KOREA

50,000

1.72

Total

2,869,000

98.64

(Note) Shareholders owning 1/100 or more of total issued shares are listed.

(3) Details about Directors Male 3, Female 2 (Female comprises 40% of Directors and Statutory Auditors)

Title

Name

Date of birth

Career summary

Term of office

Number of shares owned (shares)

President and Represent ative Director

Jaekyo Lee

December 13, 1971

August 1998

Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)February 2018

Appointed as Director of Nexon Foundation (current post)

July 2021

Appointed as Representative Director of NXC Corporation (current post)

From July 29, 2021 to July 28, 2024

Director

Hak Yong Kim

January 10, 1978

November 1999

Joined Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)October 2014

Appointed as Director of NXC Corporation (current post)January 2016

Appointed as Director of Gaseung Development Co., Ltd. (current Gaseung Development Company)

From October 28, 2020 to October 27, 2023

Title

Name

Date of birth

Career summary

Term of office

Number of shares owned (shares)

Director

Youngmin Kwon

August 22, 1981

March 2013

Joined NXC CorporationFebruary 2018

Appointed as Statutory Auditor of korbit, Inc. (current post)November 2019

Appointed as Representative Director of VIP Private Placement Stock Fund 1 (current post)December 2019

Appointed as Statutory Auditor of Gaseung Development CompanyDecember 2019

Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of NXProperties, LLC. (current post)December 2019

Appointed as Director of NXC Corporation (current post)October 2021

Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Wisekids LLC. (current post)April 2022

Appointed as Representative Director of Arques (current post)

From Decemb er 31, 2019 to Decemb er 30, 2022

Non-executive director

Hoisuk kim

January 06, 1976

December 2019

Appointed as Director of Korbit Inc. (current post)

March 2020

Appointed as Statutory

Auditor of Kcust Inc.

(current post)

December 2020

Appointed as Non-

executive director of

BLOCKCHAIN

ENTERTAINMENT

LAB Co., Ltd. (current

post)

September 2021

Appointed as Director

of CODE Co., Ltd.

(current post)

March 2022

Appointed as Non-

executive director of

NXC Corporation

(current post)

From March 31, 2022 to March 30, 2025

Title

Name

Date of birth

Career summary

Term of office

Number of shares owned (shares)

Statutory Auditor

Junghyun Yoo

April 16, 1969

September 1995 Joined Nexon

Corporation (current NXC Corporation)April 2002

Appointed as Representative Director of Nexon Networks CorporationJuly 2003

Appointed as Director of Nexon Corporation (current NXC Corporation)

July 2004

Appointed as Director of NXProperties Corporation (current NXProperties, LLC.)March 2006

Appointed as an audit committee member of Nexon Holdings Corporation (current NXC Corporation)July 2008

Appointed as Representative Director of Galerie313 Corporation

October 2010

Appointed as Statutory Auditor of NXC Corporation (current post)

From March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2025

856,000

Total

856,000

3. Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Financial statement

The consolidated financial statement of NXC Corporation was prepared in accordance with IFRS and NEXON Co., Ltd. is treated as "subsidiary" of NXC Corporation under IFRS.

NXC Corporation

Statements of Financial Position December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in Korean won)

2021

2020

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

  • 6,397,398,247,937

    • 4,222,813,318,840

      Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Trade receivables

      407,718,557,886 361,582,936,025

      253,833,435,759 250,347,601,298

      Other financial assets Other assets Inventories Current tax assets

      1,932,310,966,833

      3,035,782,032,842

      158,970,488,994 58,983,405,257

      122,271,184,792 44,490,755,406

      11,358,225,655 11,410,839,622

      Non-current assets to be sold Non-current assets

      9,283,861,107,856 -7,985,410,889,290 -

      Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

      Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Other financial assets

      901,036,408,905 2,456,885,044,006

      653,918,875,105 1,779,340,051,426

      118,096,294,717 124,120,955,839

      Investment in associates Property and equipment Intangible assets Investment property Other assets Deferred tax assets

      675,974,109,380 124,612,236,472

      451,422,828,597 424,283,958,548

      2,181,050,228,732

      1,397,983,428,589

      21,880,551,534 26,931,290,525

      12,438,324,821 12,431,112,300

      429,131,507,558 262,659,876,497

      7,247,915,298,250

      4,806,281,785,301

      Total assets

  • 16,531,776,406,106

    • 12,791,692,674,591

      Liabilities Current liabilities

      Trade payables Borrowings

      114,021,298,611 100,846,214,516

      566,744,122,886 302,892,108,761

      Other financial liabilities

      2,424,952,228,395

      1,494,556,589,404

      Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Lease liabilities

      5,356,891,445 8,353,167,019

      37,430,028,681 31,395,373,083

      Other liabilities Provisions

      200,430,634,742 205,078,659,214

      2,696,591,977 2,553,018,181

      Current tax liabilities

      236,005,058,149 213,291,904,834

      3,587,636,854,886

      2,358,967,035,012

      Non-current liabilities

      Borrowings

      901,024,025,379 300,139,821,451

      Other financial liabilities

      15,023,771,264 3,797,182,093

      Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Lease liabilities

      95,642,043,754 162,370,767,677

      138,853,741,852 135,315,536,550

      Other liabilities Provisions

      209,689,674,396 186,160,631,955

      7,272,608,817 6,839,044,150

      Net defined benefit liabilities Deferred tax liabilities

      7,143,082,977 6,386,425,448

      887,435,304,834 721,200,122,804

      Total liabilities

      2,262,084,253,273 5,849,721,108,159

      1,522,209,532,128 3,881,176,567,140

      Equity attributable to owners of the Parent

      Capital stock

      1,454,250,000 1,454,250,000

      Paid-in capital in excess of par value Other components of equity Retained earnings

      5,257,138,814 5,257,138,814

      1,190,367,180,295 961,342,594,316

      4,560,920,147,770 3,731,954,432,591

      Non-controlling interest Total equity

      4,924,056,581,068 4,210,507,691,730

      10,682,055,297,947 8,910,516,107,451

      Total liabilities and equity

  • 16,531,776,406,106

  • 12,791,692,674,591

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
