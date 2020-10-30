Log in
NEXON : Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(3) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

10/30/2020 | 03:25am EDT

October 30, 2020

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Koji

Abe, Administration Division

Manager

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice of Grant of Stock Options (18th-(3) Round) (Subscription Rights to Shares)

NEXON Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced that, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act and the resolution of the Company's 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened on March 25, 2020, the following matters were decided by resolution of the Company's Board of Directors regarding the granting of stock options, or subscription rights to shares, to be issued under preferential terms to persons other than the Company's shareholders.

1. Persons to whom subscription rights to shares will be granted

Number of

Number of

Individuals

Options

Employees of NEXON

22

375

Directors of NEXON's wholly-owned subsidiaries

13

590

Employees of NEXON's wholly-owned subsidiaries

150

3,520

Directors of NEXON's other subsidiaries

5

200

Employees of NEXON's other subsidiaries

17

325

TOTAL

207

5,010

2. Guidelines for issuance of subscription rights to shares

(1) Class and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of subscription rights to shares

10,020,000 shares of common stock of the Company

In the event that the Company splits its common stock (including allotment of its common stock without compensation) or consolidates its common stock, the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each unit of subscription rights to shares shall be adjusted according to the formula outlined below; provided however, that such

1

adjustment shall be made only to those subscription rights that remain unexercised at the time of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

Number of shares after adjustment = (number of shares before adjustment) x (ratio of split or consolidation)

In the event that the Company conducts a merger, a company split, a share exchange or share transfer, or when there is any other inevitable reason necessitating an adjustment of the number of shares, the number of shares shall be adjusted within a reasonable scope upon consideration of the conditions and other matters pertaining to the merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

  1. Number of subscription rights to shares to be issued 5,010 units
    The number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each subscription right to shares ("Number of Granted Shares") shall be 2,000 shares of common stock of the Company. In the case the number of shares is adjusted as provided in (1) above, the Number of Granted Shares shall also be adjusted.
  2. Cash payment in consideration of subscription rights to shares
    No cash payment is required in consideration of subscription rights to shares.
  3. Value of the assets to be contributed upon exercise of subscription rights to shares The amount of the assets to be contributed upon exercise of subscription rights to shares shall be the amount obtained by multiplying the amount to be paid in for each share to be issued upon exercise of such subscription rights to shares ("Exercise Price") by the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of such subscription rights to shares.
    The Exercise Price shall be the closing price of the common stock of the Company in regular trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the date of grant of subscription rights to shares ("Grant Date").
    In the event that the Company carries out a stock split (including allotment of its common stock without compensation) or a consolidation of its common stock after the Grant Date, the Exercise Price shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.

Exercise Price

=

Exercise Price

x

1

after adjustment

before adjustment

ratio of split or

consolidation

In the event that the Company issues new shares or sells treasury shares at below market price (except for exercise of subscription rights to shares), the Exercise Price

shall be adjusted according to the following formula. Any fraction of less than one yen

shall be rounded up.

Number of newly issued shares x Amount

Exercise

Exercise

Number of

Price after

Price

× outstanding +

paid per share

adjustment

before

shares

Market price per share

2

adjustme

Number of outstanding shares + Number of newly issued

nt

shares

For the purpose of the calculation above, "Number of outstanding shares" shall be the total number of shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding less the total number of treasury stock, and in case of disposition of treasury stock, "Number of newly issued shares" shall be read as "Number of treasury stock to be disposed".

In the event that the Company conducts a merger, a company split, a share exchange or share transfer, or when there is any other inevitable reason necessitating an adjustment of Exercise Price, Exercise Price shall be adjusted within a reasonable scope upon consideration of the conditions and other matters pertaining to the merger, company split, share exchange or share transfer.

  1. Exercise period of subscription rights to shares
    The exercise period shall commence on the Grant Date and terminate after ten years therefrom. In the event that the last date of the exercise period is a non-business day of the Company, the last date of the exercise period shall be the business day immediately preceding such date.
  2. Conditions for exercise of subscription rights to shares
    A person must be a director or an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries at the time of the exercise to be eligible, except when a director or an employee of the Company or its subsidiaries loses his or her position as a director or employee due to resignation or retirement, dismissal or discharge (excluding punitive dismissal or any other similar event), or death or disability, or when there is any other due reason specifically provided by the Board of Directors.
  3. Treatment of subscription rights upon a restructuring or other activities
    When approval is granted for proposals i), ii), iii), iv) or v) below by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders (or, if a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required, then when approval is granted by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company), the Company may acquire subscription rights to shares without charge on the date specifically stipulated by the Board of Directors:
    1. Proposal for the approval of a merger agreement in which the Company will not be the surviving entity;
    2. Proposal for the approval of a corporate demerger agreement or a corporate demerger plan for the Company;
    3. Proposal for the approval of a share-for-share exchange agreement or a share transfer plan in which the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of another company;
    4. Proposal for the approval of an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to make provisions concerning all shares issued by the Company requiring the Company's approval for the acquisition of such shares through transfer ; or
    5. Proposal for the approval of an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to make provisions concerning underlying shares of subscription rights to shares (a) requiring the Company's approval for the acquisition of such shares through transfer, or (b) allowing the Company to acquire all shares of the relevant class upon resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
  5. Restriction on the acquisition of subscription rights to shares by transfer
    Any acquisition of subscription rights to shares by transfer shall require approval of

3

the Board of Directors of the Company by resolution.

  1. Matters concerning the amount of capital and capital reserve increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of subscription rights to shares:
    1. The amount of capital increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of subscription rights to shares shall be one-half of the amount of the maximum limit on the increase in capital as calculated pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Company Accounting Ordinance. Any fraction of less than one yen shall be rounded up.
    2. The amount of capital reserve increased by the issuance of shares upon exercise of subscription rights to shares shall be the amount of the maximum limit on the increase in capital provided in i) above, reduced by the amount of increased capital stipulated in i) above.
  3. Grant Date November 9, 2020
  4. Bank handling payments for the exercise of subscription rights to shares and its location
    Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Tokyo Chuo Branch (Address: 2-7-1 Nihombashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

3. Agreement for the allotment of subscription rights to shares

The Company will enter into an agreement for the allotment of subscription rights to shares with each person to whom subscription rights to shares will be granted, which will set forth the following matters with regards to the exercise period of subscription rights to shares, terms and conditions of the exercise of subscription rights to shares, and the reason and conditions for the acquisition of subscription rights to shares, in addition to the provisions under "2. Guidelines for issuance of subscription rights to shares."

(1) Exercise period of subscription rights to shares

The exercise period of subscription rights to shares shall be from the day on which two full years have elapsed since the date of resolution of the Board of Directors (except in the event that non-qualified stock options have been selected, in which case this date shall be November 9, 2020) (the "Exercise Start Date") through November 8, 2026 (except in the event that this is a non-business day of the Company, in which case this date shall be the business day immediately preceding such date; "Final Exercise Date"); provided, however, that if the person to whom subscription rights to shares is a U.S. resident at the time of the Grant Date, the Final Exercise Date shall be March 15, 2024 (or, if such day falls on a holiday as observed by the Company, the business day immediately preceding such day) .

  1. Terms and conditions of the exercise of subscription rights to shares
    1. Up to one third (1/3) of the total number of subscription rights to shares granted will vest at the end of one full year following the Grant Date (except in the event that such date is a non-business day of the Company, in which case it shall be the business day immediately following such date). Up to an additional one twelfth (1/12) of the total number of subscription rights to shares granted will vest at the end of each successive three-month period following the Grant Date, until three full years have elapsed from the Grant Date (except in the event that any of such dates are non- business days of the Company, in which case they shall be the respective business days immediately following such dates). However, if for any reason a person to

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:24:06 UTC

