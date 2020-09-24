NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

|
September 24, 2020
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen
Mahoney,
Representative
Director, Chief Executive Officer and
President
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
TOKYO - September 24, 2020 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.
Summary of dividend
Dividend amount: JPY 31,434 million
Date of decision: September 24, 2020
Impact on business results
Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.
