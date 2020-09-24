Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NEXON Co., Ltd.    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:20am EDT

September 24, 2020

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

TOKYO - September 24, 2020 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.

  1. Summary of dividend
    1. Dividend amount: JPY 31,434 million
    2. Date of decision: September 24, 2020
  3. Impact on business results

Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEXON CO., LTD.
04:20aNEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/17NEXON : Axe Your Way Into New MapleStory M Update with the Demon Slayer
BU
08/20ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia portfolio
08/10NEXON : Announcement Regarding Delay of Mobile Dungeon&Fighter
PU
08/06NEXON : Releases Earnings for Second Quarter 2020
BU
08/06NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
08/03NEXON CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
07/23NEXON : Cross-Platform MMORPG Phenomenon V4, Launches Worldwide Today!
BU
07/20NEXON : Kartrider rush+ season two races in with celestial sword theme
AQ
07/15RISE : Surge of Power MapleStory Summer Update on July 22
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 296 B 2 809 M 2 809 M
Net income 2020 117 B 1 109 M 1 109 M
Net cash 2020 511 B 4 854 M 4 854 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 2 371 B 22 514 M 22 506 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 226,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 680,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.84.83%22 514
NETEASE, INC.,53.59%65 092
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.34.85%61 850
NCSOFT CORPORATION48.80%14 190
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.51.99%12 696
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD9.61%11 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group