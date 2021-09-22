NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

|
|
|
September 22, 2021
|
Name of Company:
|
NEXON Co., Ltd.
|
|
Representative:
|
Owen
|
Mahoney,
|
Representative
|
|
Director, Chief Executive Officer and
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
|
Contact:
|
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
|
|
and Chief Financial Officer
|
Telephone:
|
03-6629-5318
|
Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.
-
Summary of dividend
-
-
Dividend amount: JPY 51,354 million
-
Date of decision: September 22, 2021
-
Impact on business results
Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:21:02 UTC.