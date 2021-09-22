Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  NEXON Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

09/22/2021 | 02:22am EDT
September 22, 2021

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.

  1. Summary of dividend
    1. Dividend amount: JPY 51,354 million
    2. Date of decision: September 22, 2021
  3. Impact on business results

Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
