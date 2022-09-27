NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

September 27, 2022 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market) Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.

Summary of dividend Dividend amount: JPY 32,896 million Date of decision: September 27, 2022 Impact on business results

Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.