NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
September 27, 2022
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
Contact:
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.
Summary of dividend
Dividend amount: JPY 32,896 million
Date of decision: September 27, 2022
Impact on business results
Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:20:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
356 B
2 464 M
2 464 M
Net income 2022
105 B
728 M
728 M
Net cash 2022
575 B
3 986 M
3 986 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,8x
Yield 2022
0,31%
Capitalization
2 147 B
14 876 M
14 876 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,42x
EV / Sales 2023
3,60x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,4%
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
2 480,00 JPY
Average target price
3 184,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target
28,4%
