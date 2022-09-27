Advanced search
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
2529.00 JPY   +1.98%
04:21aNexon : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/02Nikkei 225 Ends Even On Central Bank Outlooks, Softer Yen
MT
09/02Japan's Nikkei posts worst weekly loss in 3 months on rate angst
RE
NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

09/27/2022 | 04:21am EDT
September 27, 2022

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") today made an announcement that it will be receiving a dividend of surplus from its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation.

  1. Summary of dividend
    1. Dividend amount: JPY 32,896 million
    2. Date of decision: September 27, 2022
  3. Impact on business results

Nexon will record a dividend income as above under non-operating income for standalone accounting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Furthermore, this has no impact on our consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 because the dividend comes from a consolidated subsidiary.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
