NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

January 6, 2023 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market) Contact: Shiro Uemura, Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Status Report of Share Buyback Program

(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:

1. Acquisition period: December 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 (delivery basis) 2. Class of stock: Common shares of Nexon 3. Total number of shares acquired: 3,181,600 shares 4. Total amount: JPY 9,402,853,319 5. Acquisition method: Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors on November 9, 2022:

(1) Class of stock: Common shares of Nexon (2) Total number of shares to be 25,000,000 shares (at maximum) acquired: (2.9% of the total number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares) (3) Total acquisition cost: JPY 50 billion (at maximum) (4) Acquisition period: November 10, 2022 to April 19, 2023 (5) Acquisition method: Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to December 31, 2022 (delivery basis)