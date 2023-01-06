NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
January 6, 2023
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
Contact:
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
Status Report of Share Buyback Program
(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:
1.
Acquisition period:
December 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022
(delivery basis)
2.
Class of stock:
Common shares of Nexon
3.
Total number of shares acquired:
3,181,600 shares
4.
Total amount:
JPY 9,402,853,319
5.
Acquisition method:
Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors on November 9, 2022:
(1)
Class of stock:
Common shares of Nexon
(2)
Total number of shares to be
25,000,000 shares (at maximum)
acquired:
(2.9% of the total number of shares outstanding
excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total acquisition cost:
JPY 50 billion (at maximum)
(4)
Acquisition period:
November 10, 2022 to April 19, 2023
(5)
Acquisition method:
Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to December 31, 2022 (delivery basis)
(1)
Total number of shares acquired:
5,168,300 shares
(2)
Total amount:
JPY 14,799,274,687
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
350 B
2 619 M
2 619 M
Net income 2022
110 B
821 M
821 M
Net cash 2022
558 B
4 180 M
4 180 M
P/E ratio 2022
23,8x
Yield 2022
0,27%
Capitalization
2 575 B
19 274 M
19 274 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,76x
EV / Sales 2023
4,82x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,4%
