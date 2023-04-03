Advanced search
Nexon : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
PU
03/29Nexon Launches A New Virtual World : Wars of Prasia
PU
03/29Nexon : Invests in New AAA Blockchain Game in EVE Universe
PU
NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

04/03/2023 | 02:29am EDT
April 3, 2023

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Status Report of Share Buyback Program

(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:

1.

Acquisition period:

March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

(delivery basis)

2.

Class of stock:

Common shares of Nexon

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

3,379,600 shares

4.

Total amount:

JPY 10,161,315,707

5.

Acquisition method:

Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors on November 9, 2022:

(1)

Class of stock:

Common shares of Nexon

(2)

Total number of shares to be

25,000,000 shares (at maximum)

acquired:

(2.9% of the total number of shares outstanding

excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

JPY 50 billion (at maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

November 10, 2022 to April 19, 2023

(5)

Acquisition method:

Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to March 31, 2023 (delivery basis)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

14,971,500 shares

(2)

Total amount:

JPY 44,367,471,447

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
