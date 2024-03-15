March 15, 2024
NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
THE FINALS Season 2, from Nexon's Embark Studios
Now Available on PC and Console
New Map, Gadgets, Weapons, 5v5 Game Mode, and Private Matches in Beta
TOKYO - March 15, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, announced the launch of THE FINALS Season 2, which vastly expands the massively popular free- to-play shooter set in the ultimate combat entertainment game show developed and published by Nexon's Embark Studios.
In THE FINALS Season 2, strange things are happening in the arena. The game show has been compromised by the rogue hacking collective "CNS", and showrunners are scrambling to decipher cryptic messages. Season 2 features new weapons, a new map, and the all-new 5v5 game mode "Power Shift". And in response to player requests, Season 2 includes a beta mode for setting up "Private Matches" with friends and competitors that marks the start of organized competitive play, and that will be expanded in functionality over the course of the new season.
Other Season 2 features include the new Hacker Playstyle, which adds several ways for contestants to alter the arena to their favor:
- The Dematerializer for Mediums: a specialization that temporarily erases physical surfaces, like walls, or ceilings - allowing contestants to see, shoot, and pass through them.
- The Anti-Gravity Cube for Heavys: a deployable cube that manipulates gravity in its immediate area, lifting contestants and objects upwards.
- The Gateway for Lights: a pair of limited-range deployable portals. When both are thrown and activated, contestants and objects can move between the two locations.
- The Data Reshaper for Mediums: a gadget that changes enemy fortifications (or any random objects for that matter) into something else entirely.
Watch THE FINALS Season 2 Trailer via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVdKBnmvOLE
THE FINALS is available for free on PC via Steam,on PC cloud streaming via NVIDIA GeForce Now,on PlayStation 5,and on Xbox Series X|S.
About Embark Studios AB:https://www.embark-studios.com/
Embark Studios AB (Stockholm, Sweden) was founded in November 2018 by industry veterans Patrick Söderlund, Rob Runesson, Stefan Strandberg, Jenny Huldschiner, Johan Andersson, and Magnus Nordin. Today Embark Studios has more than 250 game-makers applying breakthrough technologies to reimagine how games are made and what they can become. In 2021, Embark was acquired in full by NEXON Co., Ltd. In 2023, released THE FINALS®, its first game, and it has another two experiences in production - the PvPvE survival action shooter ARC Raiders® and the creative platform wim™.
About NEXON Co., Ltd.https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/
Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.
Contact Information
NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications
CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp
