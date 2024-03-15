March 15, 2024

NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

THE FINALS Season 2, from Nexon's Embark Studios

Now Available on PC and Console

New Map, Gadgets, Weapons, 5v5 Game Mode, and Private Matches in Beta

TOKYO - March 15, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, announced the launch of THE FINALS Season 2, which vastly expands the massively popular free- to-play shooter set in the ultimate combat entertainment game show developed and published by Nexon's Embark Studios.

In THE FINALS Season 2, strange things are happening in the arena. The game show has been compromised by the rogue hacking collective "CNS", and showrunners are scrambling to decipher cryptic messages. Season 2 features new weapons, a new map, and the all-new 5v5 game mode "Power Shift". And in response to player requests, Season 2 includes a beta mode for setting up "Private Matches" with friends and competitors that marks the start of organized competitive play, and that will be expanded in functionality over the course of the new season.

Other Season 2 features include the new Hacker Playstyle, which adds several ways for contestants to alter the arena to their favor:

The Dematerializer for Mediums: a specialization that temporarily erases physical surfaces, like walls, or ceilings - allowing contestants to see, shoot, and pass through them.

The Anti-Gravity Cube for Heavys: a deployable cube that manipulates gravity in its immediate area, lifting contestants and objects upwards.

The Gateway for Lights: a pair of limited-range deployable portals. When both are thrown and activated, contestants and objects can move between the two locations.

