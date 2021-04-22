Log in
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexon Computer Museum : Opens New Exhibition ‘NEpository βeta' to Archive Nexon's Unreleased Game

04/22/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Exhibition of Unfinished Games and Development Processes for Creating Fun

Highlighting Nexon’s Research, Investments and Developers’ Endeavors in Creating New Fun

Nexon Computer Museum opened its doors with a new exhibition of Nexon’s unreleased games: ‘NEpository βeta’ on April 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005423/en/

Nexon Computer Museum opened a new exhibition ‘NEpository βeta’. The exhibition archived Nexon's unreleased games that were dropped before launch as well as their development process. ​The exhibition is globally unprecedented, and it aims to archive and highlight the endeavors of developers and their various attempts at creating a new game. NEpository βeta covers seven different games, including well-known projects like Peria Chronicles and Dragon Hound, as well as projects that have never been revealed. Visitors can experience the process of game development through various artwork, documents and test videos, as well as the opportunity to play a test build. (Photo: Business Wire)

With this new exhibition, Nexon Computer Museum archives unreleased games that were dropped before launch as well as their development process. Especially this exhibition is globally unprecedented, and it aims to archive and highlight the endeavors of developers and their various attempts at creating a new game.

‘NEpository’, a combination of ‘Nexon’ and ‘Repository’, serves as a title for this exhibition as well as the Nexon archiving project which will continue hereafter. Since its opening in 2013, the museum has been working on archiving online games’ historical value and the exhibition takes a part of the long-lasting research.

NEpository βeta covers seven different games, including well-known projects like Peria Chronicles and Dragon Hound, as well as projects that have never been revealed.

The exhibition allows visitors to experience the process of game development through various artwork, documents and test videos, as well as the opportunity to play a test build.

“Nexon’s development teams are encouraged to explore new ideas to enhance the fun of games,” said Yunah Choi, director of the Nexon Computer Museum. “This exhibition reflects our belief that every failure offers valuable lessons and that unreleased games provide insights on the creative process.”

For more details: https://nexoncomputermuseum.org/english/?mcode=1101

About Nexon Computer Museum http://www.nexoncomputermuseum.org/english/

Nexon Computer Museum, the first computer museum in Asia, was established in Jeju in July 2013 as a place of gathering and archiving the history of computers and games. The Museum’s collection of 7,000 computer and game related items includes the original ‘Apple I’. For the first time, Nexon Computer Museum successfully restored the early version of The Kingdom of the Winds, which is developed by Nexon (TOKYO: 3659) in 1996 and still the longest serviced commercial graphic MMORPG in the world. Also, the museum presented ‘Game a game /invite you_’ exhibition which highlighted 25 years of Korea’s online game history in 2019. In addition, it serves as a social educational institution running various programs for all ages, from children to professionals.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 339 B 3 140 M 3 140 M
Net income 2021 124 B 1 144 M 1 144 M
Net cash 2021 532 B 4 922 M 4 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 3 186 B 29 471 M 29 476 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 734,08 JPY
Last Close Price 3 585,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.12.74%29 471
NETEASE, INC.11.44%75 273
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.36%73 191
NCSOFT CORPORATION-7.95%15 795
ZYNGA INC.7.40%11 501
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 233
