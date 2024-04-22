April 22, 2024 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon's Highly Anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile

to Launch in China on May 21

Popular Franchise with Over 850 Million Registered Players Worldwide Soon to be Available on China's Largest Game Platform

Tencent Games to Provide Marketing and Operational Support in China

Launch Follows Highly Successful Beta Test Earlier This Year

TOKYO - April 22, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that the eagerly anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is scheduled for release in China on May 21.

Based on Nexon's original IP and published by Tencent Games in China, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile, brings one of the world's most successful game franchises to a nation with an enormous mobile games market. Originally launched in 2005, Dungeon&Fighter is one of the world's most successful entertainment properties, with more than 850 million registered players worldwide, and life-to-date gross revenue well over US$22 billion.

"We're extremely excited to bring the fun and accessibility of Dungeon&Fighter Mobile to the hundreds of millions of Chinese players who know and love this franchise," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. "Based on the enthusiastic player response to the Beta Test we offered earlier this year, and the strong marketing campaign planned by Tencent, we strongly believe Dungeon&Fighter Mobile can energize our large base of existing fans and attract new players to the franchise."

1