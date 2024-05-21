Nexon : Highly Anticipated DungeonFighter Mobile Now Available in China
May 20, 2024 at 09:37 pm EDT
Share
May 21, 2024 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
Nexon's Highly Anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile
Now Available in China
Blockbuster Franchise with Over 850 Million Registered Players Worldwide
TOKYO - May 21, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that the eagerly anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is now available in China.
Based on Nexon's original IP and published by Tencent Games in China, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile, brings one of the world's most successful game franchises to a nation with an enormous mobile games market. Originally launched in 2005, Dungeon&Fighter is one of the world's most successful entertainment properties, with more than 850 million registered players worldwide, and life-to-date gross revenue well over US$22 billion.
"Today is a big day for millions of Dungeon&Fighter fans in China," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. "The anticipation and excitement that have been building since our Beta Test earlier this year, will be honored today with the launch of Dungeon&Fighter Mobile in China. Backed by a powerful marketing campaign by Tencent, players now have anytime-anywhere access to one of China's - and the world's - most exciting and successful action games."
Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is developed by Nexon's NEOPLE INC., a studio that has led on the development of the massively popular PC game, Dungeon&Fighter. The game builds on the franchise's iconic 2D arcade-styleside-scrolling action gameplay, immersive multiplayer role-playing game elements, and continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile features the action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with this beloved franchise.
1
About NEXON Co., Ltd.https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/
Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.
Contact Information
NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications
CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp
2
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on
21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 01:36:05 UTC.
NEXON Co, Ltd. is specialized in the development and publishing of interactive video games. The group offers games (MapleStory, Dungeon&Fighter, FIFA ONLINE 4, etc.) for PCs (70.9% of net sales) and mobile devices (28.4%; smartphones, tablets, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (1.8%), Korea (91.1%), North America (5.4%), China (1.1%) and others (0.6%).