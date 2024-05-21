May 21, 2024 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon's Highly Anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile

Now Available in China

Blockbuster Franchise with Over 850 Million Registered Players Worldwide

TOKYO - May 21, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that the eagerly anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is now available in China.

Based on Nexon's original IP and published by Tencent Games in China, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile, brings one of the world's most successful game franchises to a nation with an enormous mobile games market. Originally launched in 2005, Dungeon&Fighter is one of the world's most successful entertainment properties, with more than 850 million registered players worldwide, and life-to-date gross revenue well over US$22 billion.

"Today is a big day for millions of Dungeon&Fighter fans in China," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. "The anticipation and excitement that have been building since our Beta Test earlier this year, will be honored today with the launch of Dungeon&Fighter Mobile in China. Backed by a powerful marketing campaign by Tencent, players now have anytime-anywhere access to one of China's - and the world's - most exciting and successful action games."

Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is developed by Nexon's NEOPLE INC., a studio that has led on the development of the massively popular PC game, Dungeon&Fighter. The game builds on the franchise's iconic 2D arcade-styleside-scrolling action gameplay, immersive multiplayer role-playing game elements, and continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile features the action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with this beloved franchise.

