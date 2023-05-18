Advanced search
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:16:41 2023-05-19 am EDT
3060.00 JPY   +1.32%
05/18Nexon : Launches Early Access for VEILED EXPERTS Globally
PU
05/11Nexon Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter 2023
CI
05/11Nexon : Q1 2023 Earnings Prepared Remarks
PU
Nexon : Launches Early Access for VEILED EXPERTS Globally

05/18/2023 | 11:20pm EDT
May 19, 2023 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon Launches Early Access for VEILED EXPERTS Globally

New 3rd-Person Tactical Shooter for PC Developed by NEXON Games

TOKYO - May 19, 2023- NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today launched the global Early Access for VEILED EXPERTS, a PC third-person tactical shooter developed by its subsidiary NEXON Games Co., Ltd.

Early Access is now available globally on Steam. Players can enjoy 3v3, 5v5 match ups, team deathmatch, and AI mode with 10 characters and seven maps including Korea Town, Alta City, and Wheat Field.

For more information, please visit VEILED EXPERTS official website and SNS.

Official website: https://global.vx.nexon.com/en

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1934780/VEILED_EXPERTS/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@VEILEDEXPERTS

1

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

Contact Information

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR

CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 03:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
