May 19, 2023 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon Launches Early Access for VEILED EXPERTS Globally

New 3rd-Person Tactical Shooter for PC Developed by NEXON Games

TOKYO - May 19, 2023- NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today launched the global Early Access for VEILED EXPERTS, a PC third-person tactical shooter developed by its subsidiary NEXON Games Co., Ltd.

Early Access is now available globally on Steam. Players can enjoy 3v3, 5v5 match ups, team deathmatch, and AI mode with 10 characters and seven maps including Korea Town, Alta City, and Wheat Field.

For more information, please visit VEILED EXPERTS official website and SNS.

Official website: https://global.vx.nexon.com/en

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1934780/VEILED_EXPERTS/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@VEILEDEXPERTS

