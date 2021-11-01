Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEXON Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexon Launching Mobile Dungeon&Fighter in Korea in Q1 2022

11/01/2021 | 06:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 1, 2021

NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Nexon Launching Mobile Dungeon&Fighter in Korea in Q1 2022

>700 Million Registered Players on PC Worldwide

Mobile Dungeon&Fighter for China Also Being Pursued With Publishing Partner

Tencent Games

TOKYO - November 1, 2021 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced plans to launch Mobile Dungeon&Fighter for players in Korea. The Korean game is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Nexon also continues to coordinate with its Chinese publishing partner, Tencent Games, on the game's release in China, although Nexon presently has no information with respect to the timing of the release.

Based on Nexon's original IP, Dungeon&Fighter is one of the world's most popular and enduring game franchises. Mobile Dungeon&Fighter features an iconic 2D arcade-styleside-scrolling action, deeply immersive multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) elements, and a continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Mobile Dungeon&Fighter delivers a fast, fun and action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with this beloved franchise.

"Dungeon&Fighter has been played by more than 700 million people worldwide and generated more than US$15 billion in lifetime revenue, and mobile is the fastest growing game platform," said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon. "Though we have no visibility on the timing, we eagerly anticipate the launch in China when conditions allow, and we look forward to a roll out of Mobile Dungeon&Fighter to millions of Korean players in the first quarter of 2022."

1

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.

Contact Information

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR

CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXON CO., LTD.
06:37aNexon Launching Mobile Dungeon&Fighter in Korea in Q1 2022
PU
10/28REGISTRATION BEGINS FOR NEXON'S KART : Drift Closed-Beta Testing
PU
10/27KARTRIDER : Drift Closed Beta Announced at Sony's State of Play Event
BU
10/13Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG
RE
10/13TATA MOTORS : JLR parent Tata Motors surges nearly 20% on TPG fundraise, EV plans
RE
10/13TATA MOTORS : to Receive $995 Million Funding for Electric Vehicle Business
MT
10/11Nikkei 225 Up 1.6% on Capital Gains Tax Outlook, Softer Yen
MT
10/01NEXON : Notice of Determination of Exercise Price of Stock Options (20th-(2) Round) (Subsc..
PU
09/24VIDEO : This week's gainers and losers
09/24TATA MOTORS' : Electric Vehicles Sales Hit 10,000 Mark
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 280 B 2 448 M 1 789 M
Net income 2021 91 050 M 797 M 582 M
Net cash 2021 591 B 5 176 M 3 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 1 733 B 15 192 M 11 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 931,00 JPY
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.-39.28%15 192
NETEASE, INC.1.90%63 480
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-15.79%60 809
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 584
NCSOFT CORPORATION-32.65%10 997
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-6.08%8 612