November 1, 2021

Nexon Launching Mobile Dungeon&Fighter in Korea in Q1 2022

>700 Million Registered Players on PC Worldwide

Mobile Dungeon&Fighter for China Also Being Pursued With Publishing Partner

Tencent Games

TOKYO - November 1, 2021 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced plans to launch Mobile Dungeon&Fighter for players in Korea. The Korean game is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Nexon also continues to coordinate with its Chinese publishing partner, Tencent Games, on the game's release in China, although Nexon presently has no information with respect to the timing of the release.

Based on Nexon's original IP, Dungeon&Fighter is one of the world's most popular and enduring game franchises. Mobile Dungeon&Fighter features an iconic 2D arcade-styleside-scrolling action, deeply immersive multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) elements, and a continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Mobile Dungeon&Fighter delivers a fast, fun and action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with this beloved franchise.

"Dungeon&Fighter has been played by more than 700 million people worldwide and generated more than US$15 billion in lifetime revenue, and mobile is the fastest growing game platform," said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon. "Though we have no visibility on the timing, we eagerly anticipate the launch in China when conditions allow, and we look forward to a roll out of Mobile Dungeon&Fighter to millions of Korean players in the first quarter of 2022."

