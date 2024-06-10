June 10, 2024

NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon's New Co-Op Looter Shooter

The First Descendant to Launch Worldwide on July 2

Unveiled at Summer Game Fest with a New Cinematic Trailer

Co-op Looter Shooter for PC and Console Developed by NEXON Games

TOKYO - June 10, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, announced that The First Descendant, developed by NEXON Games Co., Ltd., will be available worldwide on PC and console beginning July 2.

The First Descendant is a free-to-play,next-generationthird-personco-op action RPG looter shooter featuring high-quality graphics developed on the Unreal Engine 5. In the game, players become a Descendant whose mission is to combat against alien invaders for the survival of humanity and to protect Albion and the continent of Ingris. Players will encounter spectacular stories as they grow stronger through various missions and raids to finally discover the Descendants' secret.

At the Summer Game Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, Nexon showcased a new cinematic trailer for the game, featuring Descendants dropping into an epic battle with new foes and allies.

For details and the latest trailer, visit The First Descendant official website and YouTube channel. Official Website: https://tfd.nexon.com/en/main

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRjkGad-W6aGpLcZ0AKealg

