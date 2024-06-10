Nexon : New Co-Op Looter Shooter The First Descendant to Launch Worldwide on July 2
June 09, 2024 at 09:36 pm EDT
June 10, 2024
NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)
Nexon's New Co-Op Looter Shooter
The First Descendant to Launch Worldwide on July 2
Unveiled at Summer Game Fest with a New Cinematic Trailer
Co-op Looter Shooter for PC and Console Developed by NEXON Games
TOKYO - June 10, 2024 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, announced that The First Descendant, developed by NEXON Games Co., Ltd., will be available worldwide on PC and console beginning July 2.
The First Descendant is a free-to-play,next-generationthird-personco-op action RPG looter shooter featuring high-quality graphics developed on the Unreal Engine 5. In the game, players become a Descendant whose mission is to combat against alien invaders for the survival of humanity and to protect Albion and the continent of Ingris. Players will encounter spectacular stories as they grow stronger through various missions and raids to finally discover the Descendants' secret.
At the Summer Game Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, Nexon showcased a new cinematic trailer for the game, featuring Descendants dropping into an epic battle with new foes and allies.
For details and the latest trailer, visit The First Descendant official website and YouTube channel. Official Website: https://tfd.nexon.com/en/main
About NEXON Co., Ltd.https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/
Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.
Contact Information
NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications
CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp
