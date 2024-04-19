April 19, 2024
Nexon Signs Publishing Agreement with Theorycraft Games to Launch Project Loki in Japan and Korea
A New Project from Theorycraft Games Led by Game-Industry Veterans
TOKYO - April 19, 2024- NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, announced that its subsidiary, Nexon Korea Corporation, signed a publishing agreement with Theorycraft Games Inc. to launch a new PC game Project Loki in Japan and Korea.
Developed by Theorycraft Games, many players in North America and Europe have given positive reviews in the ongoing playtests of Project Loki.
Theorycraft Games is led by industry veterans who have contributed to many of the world's most popular games including: League of Legends, VALORANT, and Overwatch.
For details on Project Loki, visit TheoryCraft Games official website and YouTube channel.
- Theorycraft Games official website:https://www.theorycraftgames.com/
- YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/@theorycraftgames
Theorycraft Games Inc.https://www.theorycraftgames.com/
Theorycraft Games is an independent game studio on a mission to make deep, 10,000-hour games that are just better when played with friends. Theorycraft was formed in December 2020 by a founding team that includes Joe Tung, Mike Tipul, Michael Evans, and Areeb Pirani -former studio leaders at Riot Games, Bungie, and Blizzard Entertainment. Collectively they led the development of games such as League of Legends, VALORANT, and, Overwatch.
About NEXON Co., Ltd.https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/
Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than
190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.
