April 19, 2024

Nexon Signs Publishing Agreement with Theorycraft Games to Launch Project Loki in Japan and Korea

A New Project from Theorycraft Games Led by Game-Industry Veterans

TOKYO - April 19, 2024- NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, announced that its subsidiary, Nexon Korea Corporation, signed a publishing agreement with Theorycraft Games Inc. to launch a new PC game Project Loki in Japan and Korea.

Developed by Theorycraft Games, many players in North America and Europe have given positive reviews in the ongoing playtests of Project Loki.

Theorycraft Games is led by industry veterans who have contributed to many of the world's most popular games including: League of Legends, VALORANT, and Overwatch.

For details on Project Loki, visit TheoryCraft Games official website and YouTube channel.

Theorycraft Games official website: https://www.theorycraftgames.com/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theorycraftgames

Theorycraft Games is an independent game studio on a mission to make deep, 10,000-hour games that are just better when played with friends. Theorycraft was formed in December 2020 by a founding team that includes Joe Tung, Mike Tipul, Michael Evans, and Areeb Pirani -former studio leaders at Riot Games, Bungie, and Blizzard Entertainment. Collectively they led the development of games such as League of Legends, VALORANT, and, Overwatch.

