Popular Franchise with Over 850 Million Registered Players Worldwide Soon to be Available on China’s Largest Game Platform Tencent Games to Provide Marketing and Operational Support in China Launch Follows Highly Successful Beta Test Earlier This Year

NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that the eagerly anticipated Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is scheduled for release in China on May 21.

Based on Nexon’s original IP and published by Tencent Games in China, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile, brings one of the world’s most successful game franchises to a nation with an enormous mobile games market. Originally launched in 2005, Dungeon&Fighter is one of the world’s most successful entertainment properties, with more than 850 million registered players worldwide, and life-to-date gross revenue well over US$22 billion.

“We’re extremely excited to bring the fun and accessibility of Dungeon&Fighter Mobile to the hundreds of millions of Chinese players who know and love this franchise,” said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. “Based on the enthusiastic player response to the Beta Test we offered earlier this year, and the strong marketing campaign planned by Tencent, we strongly believe Dungeon&Fighter Mobile can energize our large base of existing fans and attract new players to the franchise.”

Dungeon&Fighter Mobile is developed by Nexon’s NEOPLE INC., a studio that has led on the development of the massively popular PC game, Dungeon&Fighter. The game builds on the franchise’s iconic 2D arcade-style side-scrolling action gameplay, immersive multiplayer role-playing game elements, and continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Dungeon&Fighter Mobile features the action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with this beloved franchise.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

