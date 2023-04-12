April 12, 2023 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

TOKYO - April 12, 2023 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) / 2:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The company's financial statements will be available at that time on Nexon's Investor

Relations website in Japanese at https://ir.nexon.co.jpand in English at https://ir.nexon.co.jp/en/.

Following the release, Nexon management will host a conference call for investors, analysts and the media to discuss the company's financial results and outlook. The conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. EDT and will be simultaneously conducted in Japanese and English. It will consist of brief remarks made by the management team followed by a Q&A session. The Q&A session will be conducted with consecutive translations.

Conference Call (Japanese & English)

May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. EDT (planned)

Pre-registration Required

Please register in advance from the link below by 5:00 p.m. JST on the day before the meeting. Passcode and PIN code will be provided upon registration.

To register, please go to Registration Page https://eng-services.choruscallasia.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNu mber=6335724&linkSecurityString=ee442ee54

(Please note that the link is accessible on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge (Chromium) only.)

Telephone Number

+81-50-5824-9210(Japan),+1-646-661-3380(US),

+44-20-3695-1891(UK),+852-580-87206(Hong Kong), +65-315-87696(Singapore),+82-23-483-3906(Korea) *Passcode and PIN code will be required to join the call

