    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
3165.00 JPY   +0.32%
Nexon : to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/12/2023 | 02:40am EDT
April 12, 2023 NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE Prime Market)

Nexon to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

TOKYO - April 12, 2023 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) / 2:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The company's financial statements will be available at that time on Nexon's Investor

Relations website in Japanese at https://ir.nexon.co.jpand in English at https://ir.nexon.co.jp/en/.

Following the release, Nexon management will host a conference call for investors, analysts and the media to discuss the company's financial results and outlook. The conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. EDT and will be simultaneously conducted in Japanese and English. It will consist of brief remarks made by the management team followed by a Q&A session. The Q&A session will be conducted with consecutive translations.

  • Conference Call (Japanese & English)
    May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. EDT (planned)
    Pre-registration Required
    Please register in advance from the link below by 5:00 p.m. JST on the day before the meeting. Passcode and PIN code will be provided upon registration.
    To register, please go to Registration Page https://eng-services.choruscallasia.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6335724&linkSecurityString=ee442ee54
    (Please note that the link is accessible on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge (Chromium) only.)
    Telephone Number
    +81-50-5824-9210(Japan),+1-646-661-3380(US),
    +44-20-3695-1891(UK),+852-580-87206(Hong Kong), +65-315-87696(Singapore),+82-23-483-3906(Korea) *Passcode and PIN code will be required to join the call

1

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact at the e-mail address or telephone number below:

E-mailcustomer_support_asia@choruscall.com

Phone: +8150-5824-9227

Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. JST.

Contact Information

NEXON Co., Ltd. Investor Relations investors@nexon.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
