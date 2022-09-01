Log in
    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:46 2022-09-02 am EDT
2648.00 JPY   -3.39%
Nikkei set for worst week in three months as Fed stance rattles markets
RE
08/26Game Developer -NEXON RELEASES ITS FIRST UPDATE FOR THE MOBILE COLLECTIBLE RPG ARGENT TWILIGHT
AQ
08/24NEXON : Launches HIT2 in Korea
PU
Nikkei set for worst week in three months as Fed stance rattles markets

09/01/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was headed for its worst week in nearly three months on Friday, as investor concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes prompted heavy selling worldwide, with a weaker yen providing only a smidgen of comfort.

The Nikkei was down 0.2% at 27,604.37 by the midday break and has lost 3.6% this week. The broader Topix fell 0.5% and had touched a six-week low of 1,926.05 in morning trade. The index lost 2.7% so far this week.

Market expectations for U.S. interest rates have crept steadily higher - hurting appetite for stocks - since last week's speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated his focus taming inflation above all.

"Many people in the equity markets, including Japan, now think that the upside is very limited, because of that (hawkish) stance of the Federal Reserve," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

Tech firms have faced a particular clobbering from the rate-hike view, and the sector was the largest drag on the broader market on Friday.

Shares of Trend Micro fell 2.7% and have lost more than 8% for the week, as the cybersecurity firm recoils from a two-decade high scaled last month.

Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi rose 3%.

Top movers included gaming company Nexon, which dropped about 5% and touched a six-month low after reporting quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Focus has shifted to U.S. labour data due later on Friday, which if strong could reinforce expectations that the Fed hikes rates by a steep 75 basis points later in September, and on the currency market where the yen is wallowing at a 24-year low.

"Of course, a weakened yen has been helping the profits of the exporting companies," said Sumitomo's Kichikawa.

"But it's not clear whether the yen weakness is positive for the economy and equity pricing in Japan because at the moment, Japan's trade balance is in the negative territory."

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.02% 95.15 Delayed Quote.13.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.67812 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.15% 162 Delayed Quote.3.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.15435 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.11% 106.642 Delayed Quote.16.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7593 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.29% 139.813 Delayed Quote.6.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 0.99622 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.05% 1.760006 Delayed Quote.13.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012553 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 2.62% 1135 Delayed Quote.29.65%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.21% 0.6982 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.04% 5507.66 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.32% 84.951 Delayed Quote.8.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.60532 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
NEXON CO., LTD. -3.36% 2648 Delayed Quote.25.40%
NIKKEI 225 -1.53% 27661.47 Real-time Quote.-2.43%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.07% 4196 Delayed Quote.6.37%
TREND MICRO -1.81% 8170 Delayed Quote.34.90%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.21% 140.338 Delayed Quote.21.07%
Analyst Recommendations on NEXON CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 355 B 2 540 M 2 540 M
Net income 2022 104 B 744 M 744 M
Net cash 2022 604 B 4 318 M 4 318 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 2 428 B 17 348 M 17 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 741,00 JPY
Average target price 3 250,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.25.40%17 818
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.18.07%61 403
NETEASE, INC.-13.04%54 900
KRAFTON, INC.-48.70%8 627
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-25.76%6 509
NCSOFT CORPORATION-41.37%5 735