Registration Begins for Nexon's KartRider: Drift Closed-Beta Testing

10/27/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
October 28, 2021

NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Registration Begins For Nexon's

KartRider: Drift Closed-Beta Testing

Players Invited to Beta Test KartRider: Drift December 9-15

Free-to-Play Online Cross-Platform Party Racing Game Unveiled at

Sony Interactive Entertainment's "State of Play" Event

Multi-Platform Release Scheduled for 2022 in Asia and Western Markets

TOKYO - October 28, 2021 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that closed-beta testing will begin on KartRider : Drift on December 9th and continue through December 15th JST. Testing on the free-to-play online game will be conducted in multiple markets including Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. Access to the KartRider: Drift Closed Beta will be available for PC, in addition to being available to console players on Xbox One and, for the first time, PlayStation® 4.

Details and a new trailer for the game were released today at Sony Interactive Entertainment's State of Play event, streamed live on Twitchand YouTube.

1

KartRider: Drift offers players the fastest drift-fueled racing experience with stunning graphics delivered via Unreal® Engine 4, for dynamic, online gameplay. The game offers unparalleled character and kart customization. Karts can be tailored as never before, allowing players to transform their rides to reflect their inner racing persona. To help make sure your ride represents who you are on the track, customizable options in the game range from player-created kart skins to unique character costumes. Players can fine-tune these elements, tinkering to create the ultimate kart straight away.

To pre-register for Closed Beta access and to view the latest trailer, visit the official

KartRider: Drift website.

KartRider: Drift official website: http://kartriderdrift.com

KartRider https://kart.nexon.com

Originally launched in 2004, KartRider was the first title in Nexon's kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the seventeen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Korea with the official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

KartRider : Drift http://kartriderdrift.com

KartRider: Drif t is a new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep player-created kart and character customization. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, PlayStation and Xbox, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-playonline cross-platformplay and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei

225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.

2

Contact Information

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR

CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp

-------

1 All other product names mentioned here are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

3

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 280 B 2 461 M 2 461 M
Net income 2021 91 050 M 801 M 801 M
Net cash 2021 591 B 5 202 M 5 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 1 809 B 15 898 M 15 919 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart NEXON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 016,00 JPY
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Patrick Söderlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.-36.60%15 933
NETEASE, INC.4.78%64 332
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-15.29%62 808
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 584
NCSOFT CORPORATION-31.36%11 068
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-1.90%9 018