Registration Begins for Nexon's KartRider: Drift Closed-Beta Testing

Details and a new trailer for the game were released today at Sony Interactive Entertainment's State of Play event, streamed live on Twitch and YouTube .

TOKYO - October 28, 2021 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that closed-beta testing will begin on KartRider : Drift on December 9th and continue through December 15th JST. Testing on the free-to-play online game will be conducted in multiple markets including Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. Access to the KartRider: Drift Closed Beta will be available for PC, in addition to being available to console players on Xbox One and, for the first time, PlayStation® 4.

KartRider: Drift offers players the fastest drift-fueled racing experience with stunning graphics delivered via Unreal® Engine 4, for dynamic, online gameplay. The game offers unparalleled character and kart customization. Karts can be tailored as never before, allowing players to transform their rides to reflect their inner racing persona. To help make sure your ride represents who you are on the track, customizable options in the game range from player-created kart skins to unique character costumes. Players can fine-tune these elements, tinkering to create the ultimate kart straight away.

Originally launched in 2004, KartRider was the first title in Nexon's kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the seventeen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Korea with the official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

KartRider: Drif t is a new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep player-created kart and character customization. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, PlayStation and Xbox, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-playonline cross-platformplay and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei

225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.

