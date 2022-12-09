Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NexOptic Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXO   CA65341P1053

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(NXO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:45 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.0950 CAD   -5.00%
05:08pIncentive Option Re-Pricing
AQ
11/29NexOptic Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/07Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces Closing of $2.2 Million Private Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexOptic Technology : Stock Option Update

12/09/2022 | 06:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 9, 2022, (CISION) - NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the repricing of a total of 16,830,000 stock options of the Company from original exercise prices ranging from $0.36 per share to $1.00 per share to [$0.10] per common share (collectively, the "Options"). All other terms of the Options will remain the same.

The repricing of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The repricing of the 9,375,000 stock options held by insiders of the Company is also subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Details regarding the repricing of the Options will be further disclosed in the Company's information circular for its next annual general meeting.

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

Engineered for today and beyond, ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing significant energy savings, data compression and enhancements to images and videos everywhere from the edge to the cloud. Aliis enables faster shutter speeds, superior resolution and sharpness, reduced image-noise and motion-blur, and enhanced image color and detail. Aliis does all this while reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and streaming applications. Additionally, Aliis provides a fundamental "AI for AI" layer that supercharges downstream AI performance.

These patented and patent-pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more.

For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent-pending AI solutions for energy savings, data compression and image and video enhancement known as ALIIS™. Aliis is engineered for today and for the metaverse and simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries. NexOptic is a member of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements respecting the Definitive Agreement, expectations regarding demand for REE, and the plans regarding exploration on the THOR Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NexOptic's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NexOptic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Investor Enquiries

Joel Sutherland
Email: investorrelations@nexoptic.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

NexOptic Technology Corp. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 23:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.
05:08pIncentive Option Re-Pricing
AQ
11/29NexOptic Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/07Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces Closing of $2.2 Million Private Placement
AQ
11/07NexOptic Technology Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.225478 million in fundin..
CI
10/21Nexoptic Technology : Arranges $3.2M Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10/21NexOptic Technology Seeking C$3.22 Million From a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
10/21Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces 3.2M Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
10/21NexOptic Technology Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3.220313 million in ..
CI
09/20NexOptic Announces CFO Appointment
MT
09/20Nexoptic Technology : Welcomes New CFO
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,32 M -2,43 M -2,43 M
Net cash 2021 0,28 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
NexOptic Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Tavis McKenzie Director
Chulhyun Cho Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Geruson Chairman
Kevin Gordon Vice President-Technologies
Juliette Vanderhorst Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.-79.38%14
ACCENTURE PLC-30.84%184 078
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.37%148 937
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.18%133 612
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.13%107 876
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.18%82 521