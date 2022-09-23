Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXDT   US65340G2057

NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST

(NXDT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

09/23/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 23, 2022.

The Company previously announced the pricing of the Preferred Shares offering on January 8, 2021 under the Company's prior name, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund or NHF. The Preferred Shares were issued on January 8, 2021 (the "Issuance Date") and commenced trading on January 8, 2021. The initial dividend accumulated from the Issuance Date.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company assigned an investment grade corporate rating of BBB- to the Series A Preferred Shares. Dividends and distributions on the Series A Preferred Shares are cumulative from their original issue date at the annual rate of 5.50% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Contacts

Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
jgraham@nexpoint.com

Lucy Bannon
Chief Communications Officer
lbannon@nexpoint.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-301632466.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST
05:14pNexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
09/20NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRU : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
09/15NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRU : United Development Funding IV (UDF IV) Advisor and ..
PU
09/07NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Distribution
PR
09/07NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Monthly Distribution on Its Common Sto..
CI
08/23NexPoint Extends Offer to Purchase Shares of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)
PR
08/11NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRU : NXDT Investor Update – August 2022
PU
08/05NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRU : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/04NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Appoints Carol Swain and Catherine Wood as Board..
CI
08/03NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Update Call
PR
More news