  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXDT   US65340G2057

NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST

(NXDT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-22 pm EDT
10.05 USD   -2.71%
06:31pNexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
03/21NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust acquired 187,000-square-foot plant at 7700 Dungan Road in the Burholme section in Dallas from Frontida Biopharm, Inc. for $21.3 million.
CI
02/23NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03/22/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT") announced today that the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 3, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to shareholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-record-date-and-date-of-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301779156.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust


© PRNewswire 2023
