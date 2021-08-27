NexPoint Hospitality Trust : DownloadPDF format download (opens in new window)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Recovering Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS and TORONTO, August 27, 2021 -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT"1), (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today the release of NHT's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The table below presents Net Income (Loss), FFO and AFFO.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Net Income (Loss) $ (5.4) $ (13.4) 59.7% $ 8.2 $ (65.4) 112.5% FFO² (3.5) (4.7) 25.5% (11.6) (7.3) -58.9% AFFO² (2.8) (4.6) 39.1% (10.2) (7.3) -39.7%

The table below presents Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Occupancy 66.4% 22.2% 66.6% 59.2% 41.6% 29.8% ADR $ 121.02 $ 95.64 21.0% $ 106.47 $ 125.75 -18.1% RevPAR $ 81.91 $ 21.69 73.5% $ 65.32 $ 53.55 18.0%

Additional information on second quarter 2021 financial and operational results can be found at www.sedar.comin our second quarter 2021 unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

About NHT

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. and NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well- located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 11