    NREF   US65342V1017

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

(NREF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
18.27 USD   -1.24%
08:24aNexpoint Real Estate Finance : 4Q 2022 Financial Supplement
PU
08:17aNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
08:17aNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly and Special Dividends
PR
NexPoint Real Estate Finance : 4Q 2022 Financial Supplement

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
NYSE:NREF

4Q 2022 Financial Supplement

February 23, 2023

CONTACT

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

(NYSE:NREF)

Kristen Thomas

300 Crescent Court, Suite 700

(e) kthomas@nexpoint.com

Dallas, Texas 75201

(w) nref.nexpoint.com

Cautionary Statements

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may", "should" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and industry in general, guidance for financial results for the first quarter of 2023, including the Company's estimated net income, earnings available for distribution ("EAD"), cash available for distribution ("CAD"), dividend coverage ratios and related assumptions and estimates, undistributed earnings intended to be distributed in 2023 as special dividends, and portfolio commentary, including the resiliency of SFR, self-storage demand continuing to be a tailwind and life science demand. They are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are EAD and CAD.

EAD is defined as the net income (loss) attributable to our common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized gains and losses not otherwise included in net income (loss), excluding any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income (loss) for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income (loss), or in net income (loss) and adding back amortization of stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders may also be adjusted for the effects of certain GAAP adjustments and transactions that may not be indicative of our current operations, in each case after discussions between NREA (as defined below) and the independent directors of the Company's board of directors and approved by a majority of the independent directors of the board of directors. In addition, EAD in this presentation includes the dilutive effect of non-controlling interests. We use EAD to evaluate our performance and to assess our long-term ability to pay distributions. We believe providing EAD as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance and our long-term ability to pay distributions. We also use EAD as a component of the management fee paid to NREA, our manager. EAD does not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operating activities, a measure of our liquidity or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. Our computation of EAD may not be comparable to EAD reported by other REITs.

We calculate CAD by adjusting EAD by adding back amortization of premiums, amortization and depreciation and amortization of deferred financing costs and by removing accretion of discounts and non-cash items, such as stock dividends. We use CAD to evaluate our performance and our current ability to pay distributions. We also believe that providing CAD as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance and our current ability to pay distributions. CAD does not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operating activities, a measure of our liquidity or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. Our computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other REITs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information, see our filings with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available on our website, nref.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab. First quarter 2023, dividend coverage amounts excludes special dividend amounts.

2

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Company Overview

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") is a publicly traded mortgage REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company concentrates on investments in real estate sectors where senior management has operating expertise, including multifamily, single-family rental ("SFR"), self-storage, life science, hospitality, and office sectors in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas. The Company targets lending or investing in stabilized properties or properties with "light-transitional" business plans.

NREF is externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VII, L.P. ("NREA"), an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor with extensive real estate and fixed income experience.

9.1%

D I S C O U N T T O

B O O K 1

NREF Total Return vs Peers4

80.0%

60.0%

40.0%

20.0%

0.0%

-20.0%

-40.0%

-60.0%

-80.0%

NREF

ABR

BXMT

KREF

NYMT

STWD

TRTX

-100.0%

Feb-23

Jan-23

Dec-22

Nov-22

Oct-22

Sep-22

Aug-22

Jul-22

Jun-22

May-22

Apr-22

Mar-22

Feb-22

Jan-22

Dec-21

Nov-21

Oct-21

Sep-21

Aug-21

Jul-21

Jun-21

May-21

Apr-21

Mar-21

Feb-21

Jan-21

Dec-20

Nov-20

Oct-20

Sep-20

Aug-20

Jul-20

Jun-20

May-20

Apr-20

Mar-20

Feb-20

10.9%

I M P L I E D

D I V I D E N D Y I E L D 2

12.0%

I N S I D E R

O W N E R S H I P 3

  1. BASED ON DECEMBER 31. 2022, BOOK VALUE INCLUDING REDEEMABLE NCI IN THE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP AS REPORTED BY THE COMPANY IN THIS PRESENTATION AND THE SHARE PRICE AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING FEBRUARY 22, 2023
  2. IMPLIED DIVIDEND YIELD IS CALCULATED USING THE 1Q DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE, AND DOES NOT GIVE EFFECT TO THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND, ANNUALIZED, DIVIDED BY THE SHARE PRICE AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING ON FEBRUARY 22, 2023
  1. INCLUDES NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS. EXCLUDES OWNERSHIP BY FUNDS ADVISED OR MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF OUR ADVISER EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT OF OUR MANAGEMENT'S

PECUNIARY INTEREST THEREIN AS OF THE CLOSE OF TRADING FEBRUARY 22, 2023

3

4)

BLOOMBERG. TOTAL RETURN, INCLUDING DIVIDENDS, AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING FEBRUARY

22, 2023

4Q 2022 Highlights

$1.3MM

$11.8MM

$444.8MM

4Q 2022

I N 4 Q 2 0 2 2

A V A I L A B L E F O R

$20.11 per common share, including

Dividend

N E T L O S S

4 Q 2 0 2 2 C A S H

B O O K V A L U E

FINANCIAL

Net loss attributable to

D I S T R I B U T I O N

redeemable non-controlling

P A I D O N

common stockholders of

$0.52 per diluted

interests in the Operating

D E C E M B E R 3 0 ,

$(2.4)MM

common share1

Partnership and excluding Series A

2 0 2 2

or $(0.16) per

Preferred Stock

Paid a 4Q 2022 dividend of

$0.50 per common share on

common share

December 30, 2022

$1.7B

$10.8MM

$4.0MM

$15.0MM

PORTFOLIO

O U T S T A N D I N G

P R E F E R R E D E Q U I T Y

P R E F E R R E D E Q U I T Y

P R E F E R R E D E Q U I T Y

T O T A L

R E D E M P T I O N

I N V E S T M E N T

I N V E S T M E N T

P O R T F O L I O

Purchased a $4.0MM preferred

Purchased a $15.0MM preferred

Composed of 85

equity investments with a current

equity investment with a current

investments2

yield of 14.66%

yield of 10.05%

2.61X

5.4 Years

$328.4MM

W E I G H T E D

O U T S T A N D I N G

CAPITALIZATION

D E B T T O

B O O K

A V E R A G E

R E P O F I N A N C I N G

R E M A I N I N G T E R M

Equates to 58.7% advance

V A L U E R A T I O

Of secured credit facility,

rate on our CMBS B-Piece, IO

As of February 22, 2023

matched in structure and term

Strips, MSCR Notes and

of the underlying SFR loans as

mortgage-backed security

of December 31, 2022

Portfolio3

  1. CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION PER DILUTED SHARE ASSUMES VESTING OF ALL OUTSTANDING UNVESTED RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS AND CONVERSION OF ALL REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS. SEE "RECONCILIATIONS" SLIDE
  1. AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2023, AND CMBS B-PIECES REFLECTED ON AN UNCONSOLIDATED BASIS
  2. BASED ON ACTUAL COLLATERAL POSTED

4

4Q 2022 Earnings And Book Value

Book Value Per Common Share Growth

3.2%

2.2%

1.3%

-0.9%

Earnings and Book Value

4.4%

0.2%

-4.2%

-2.8%

Net interest income of $5.0MM, a decrease of 12.2% compared

5.4%

3.4%

0.8%

to 3Q 2022

Net loss of $1.3MM, with net loss attributable to common

stockholders of $2.4MM, or $(0.16) per diluted common share;

compared to a net loss of $8.7MM with a net loss attributable to

$20.38

$20.68

$20.11

common stockholders of $8.1MM, or $(0.54) per diluted common

$17.72

$18.33

$18.48

$19.48

$20.33

$21.04

$21.51

$21.78

$21.59

share in 3Q 2022

Earnings available for distribution of $11.2MM, or $0.49 per

diluted common share; compared to $0.48 per diluted common

share in 3Q 2022

BV per diluted common share including redeemable NCI in the

Operating Partnership decreased 2.8% to $20.11/share,

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

compared to $20.68/share at the end of 3Q 2022

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

5

Disclaimer

Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,3 M - -
Net income 2022 20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,09x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 93,8%
