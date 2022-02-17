Log in
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 5.3% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF)  announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock, up from $0.475 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2022.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com
972-628-4024
Media: MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-5-3-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301482895.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
