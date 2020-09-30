Log in
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. : Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

09/30/2020

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53125 per share of NREF's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on October 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2020. 

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about NREF is available at http://www.nexpointfinance.com.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpointadvisors.com
972-628-4024
Media inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpointadvisors.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-301142208.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
