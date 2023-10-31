DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly regular dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The Company also announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $0.185 per share of NREF common stock. The regular and special dividends will be payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. 

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

