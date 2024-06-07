DALLAS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NREF PRA) of $0.53125 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2024.   

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" and "NREF PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

