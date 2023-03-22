Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXRT   US65341D1028

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.

(NXRT)
  Report
2023-03-22
40.26 USD   -4.12%
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/22/2023
DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 3, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
Pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-record-date-and-date-of-2023-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301779187.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
