Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXRT   US65341D1028

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.

(NXRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
40.87 USD   +0.74%
08:28aNexpoint Residential Trust Inc. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17aNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.5%
PR
08:16aNexpoint residential trust, inc. reports third quarter 2022 results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.5%

10/25/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.42 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2022.  This represents an 10.5% increase over the previous quarter's distribution and an increase of 103.9% since inception in 2015.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
Pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-10-5-301658375.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
08:28aNexpoint Residential Trust Inc. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17aNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.5%
PR
08:16aNexpoint residential trust, inc. reports third quarter 2022 results
PR
08:16aEarnings Flash (NXRT) NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST Reports Q3 Core FFO $0.85
MT
10/11NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PR
09/20JMP Securities Starts NexPoint Residential Trust at Market Outperform With $70 Price Ta..
MT
08/12Janney Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust to Buy from Neutral, Keeps $75 Price Target
MT
08/05Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
08/04Raymond James Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
08/04Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Appoints Carol Swain to the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
More recommendations