NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Provides Update on Hurricane Laura

08/27/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced today that the Company's apartment communities located in the Houston, TX area, did not sustain any material damage as a result of Hurricane Laura. The Company plans to provide additional updates in the event of a material change.

About NXRT 
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024
JGraham@nexpointadvisors.com

Media Inquiries
MediaRelations@nexpointadvisors.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-provides-update-on-hurricane-laura-301120051.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
