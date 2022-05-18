Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXRT   US65341D1028

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.

(NXRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
73.88 USD   +1.30%
08:16aNEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. TO PARTICIPATE AT NAREIT'S REITWEEK : 2022 Investor Conference
PR
05/16NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Raymond James Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust's Price Target to $88 From $95, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit's REITWeek: 2022 Investor Conference

05/18/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, Matthew McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Bonner McDermett, NXRT's VP, Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference, to be held June 7-9 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Resources section of NXRT's website at nxrt.nexpoint.com on the morning of June 7, 2022.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about NXRT is available at nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Jackie Graham
jgraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries 
Lucy Bannon
lbannon@nexpoint.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-to-participate-at-nareits-reitweek-2022-investor-conference-301549917.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
08:16aNEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. TO : 2022 Investor Conference
PR
05/16NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/10Raymond James Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust's Price Target to $88 From $95, Maintai..
MT
05/09BTIG Initiates NexPoint Residential Trust at Neutral
MT
04/28NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
04/28Tranche Update on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on J..
CI
04/26TRANSCRIPT : NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
04/26NexPoint Residential Trust Posts Higher AFFO, Raises FY2022 Guidance
MT
04/26NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST INC. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26EARNINGS SUPPLEMENT : FIRST QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
More recommendations