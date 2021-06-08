Log in
NexPoint Residential Trust : Announces Operating Update; Provides REITWeek Presentation Timing

06/08/2021 | 07:31am EDT
DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) posted a presentation to its website this morning in connection with Nareit's REITWeek Investor Conference. The presentation is available on NXRT's website at www.nxrt.nexpoint.com under "Resources."

Management will be participating in a round table discussion on Wednesday, June 9, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.  The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode and can be accessed by registering for the event on Nareit's website.

Additionally, Management provided the following operating updates as of May 31, 2021.  As of June 7, 2021, NXRT's average monthly rent was $1,149 per unit and the portfolio was 95.6% occupied1.

Collections

Total Portfolio (13,976 units2)

May 2021

April 2021

Q1 2021

Cash collections as % of scheduled rent

97.9%

97.9%

99.0%

% of units requesting assistance

0.8%

1.3%

1.2%

Breakdown of units requesting assistance


% of units paid full rent

84.1%

92.1%

94.9%

% of units paid partial rent

11.2%

4.6%

3.3%

% of units paid no rent

4.6%

3.3%

1.8%

% of units delinquent and not requesting assistance3

15.5%

7.3%

4.8%

Operating Statistics

Same-Store Portfolio (13,564 units)

May 2021

April 2021

Q1 2021

Cash collections as % of scheduled rent

97.8%

97.0%

98.0%

New lease tradeouts

+13.7%

+10.6%

+3.8%

Renewal tradeouts

+5.8%

+5.2%

+2.3%

Financial occupancy

94.6%

94.4%

94.1%

Physical occupancy 2,4

95.4%

95.1%

94.8%

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about NXRT is available at nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Jackie Graham
jgraham@nexpoint.com
Media Inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

1As of June 7, 2021.
2Total units owned Is 14,205. However, 249 units were down due to fires, a tornado, and Winter Storm Uri through May 2021.
3Represents units that had greater than $250 in delinquency balance. May 2021 had the lowest amount of payment plans since being offered. 
4Physical occupancy is the average daily occupancy for each period.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-operating-update-provides-reitweek-presentation-timing-301307460.html

SOURCE NexPoint Hospitality Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
