Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXRT   US65341D1028

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.

(NXRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexPoint Residential Trust : June 2021 REITWeek Presentation

06/08/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 2021 NXRT

REITWeek 2021

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the Company's business and industry in general, the affordable housing market, the Sun Belt rental market, the relocation trend, resurgence in susceptible markets, renewal and new lease trends, the expected redevelopment of units, as part of our value-add program, the projected number of units, cost per unit, rent change and ROI after redevelopment and green initiative savings and ongoing green initiatives. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws or otherwise. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. For a discussion of the factors that could change these forward-looking statements, see our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not undertake to update this information except as required by law. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance during time periods shown is limited and may not reflect the performance in different economic and market cycles. There can be no assurance that similar performance will be experienced.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as

to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt. NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (7) pandemic expenses that are not reflective of continuing operations of the properties and (8) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders. Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred on the early payment of debt, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt, costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are not capitalized as deferred financing costs and other costs incurred in a debt extinguishment that are expensed), casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains or losses, pandemic expenses, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items. AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding. We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. See pages 30 and 31 of this presentation and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information, see our filings with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available on our website, www.nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab. Investors are urged to read our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, in their entirety.

2

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Company Overview

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," and is primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle- income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., which is an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser.

We pursue investments in multifamily real property, typically with a value- add component, where we can invest capital to provide "life-style" amenities to "work-force" and middle-income housing. Our value-add strategies seek to provide both dramatically-improved communities for our residents and outsized returns for our shareholders. As March 31, 2021, NXRT owned 14,205 units across the U.S. in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada, and North Carolina.

$54.29

PRICE PER SHARE(1)

12.2%

INSIDER OWNERSHIP(1)

$0.34125

Q1 2021 DIVIDEND PER SHARE

2.51%

YIELD(1)

3 (1) AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING JUNE 7, 2021

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

NXRT Portfolio and Strategy

As of March 31, 2021, NXRT owned 37 multifamily properties, consisting of 14,205 units, across 10 markets in 7 Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. states. As of June 7, 2021, the portfolio, excluding Cutter's Point, was 95.6% occupied with an average effective monthly rent of $1,149 per occupied unit.

We believe NXRT is the only pure-play,publicly-traded REIT focused on value-add multifamily real property. The company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-locatedmiddle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. We target markets that we believe have the following characteristics:

  • Attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals
  • High costs of homeownership or class A multifamily rental; and
  • Elevated or increasing construction or replacement costs for multifamily real property

Our "value-add" program seeks to provide our residents with "life-style" amenities found in newly constructed multifamily property at a reasonable price as well as increase shareholder value for our investors.

Since inception through March 31, 2021, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 5,543 full & partial, 4,364 kitchen and laundry appliances, and 9,422 technology packages, resulting in a $129, $48, and $44 average monthly rental increase per unit and a 21.5%, 74.1%, and 33.3% ROI, respectively.

37

14,205

$1,149

95.6%

PROPERTIES

UNITS OWNED (1)

AVERAGE MONTHLY

PORTFOLIO

RENT PER UNIT (1)

OCCUPANCY (1)(2)

4 (1) AS OF JUNE 7, 2021.

  1. TOTAL UNITS OWNED IS 14,205, HOWEVER 249 UNITS WERE DOWN DUE TO FIRES, A TORNADO, AND WINTER STORM URI THROUGH MAY 2021

Performance Highlights

Q1 2021 Highlights

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021:

  • NOI: $29.0M
  • Core FFO: $14.0M, or $0.55/diluted share
  • NXRT paid dividends totaling $8.8M, or $0.34125/sh.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TRANSACTION ACTIVITY:

  • During the first quarter, for the properties in our Portfolio, we completed 285 full and partial upgrades and leased 421 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $163 and a 20.7%
    ROI
    • Since inception through 1Q21, for the properties in our Portfolio as of March 31, 2021, we have completed 5,543 full & partial, 4,364 kitchen and laundry appliances, and 9,422 technology packages, resulting in a $129, $48, and $44 average monthly rental increase per unit and a 21.5%, 74.1%, and 33.3% ROI, respectively
  • During Q1 2021, NXRT executed 1,764 new leases with an average rate change of +3.9%, and 2,029 renewals with an average rate change of
    +2.2%
  • Blended average rent change of +3.0%

OCCUPANCY & TRENDS

Q1 2021

vs. Q1 2020

Occupancy

95.3%

+110 bps

Leased

97.3%

+113 bps

60-Day Trend

92.4%

+5 bps

Growth of $10,000 vs. Peers (1),(2)

$50,000

+282.7%

$40,000

OUTPERFORMANCE VS. MF

PEER AVG

$30,000

+201.1%

OUTPERFORMANCE VS.

$20,000

CLOSEST MF PEER

$10,000

$-

4/1/2015

4/1/2016

4/1/2017

4/1/2018

4/1/2019

4/1/2020

4/1/2021

NXRT

APTS

BRG

CPT

IRT

MAA

Stock Price Performance (1)

$65

NXRT Stock Price

NXRT Stock Price + Accumulated Dividends

$60

$55

$50

$45

$40

$35

$30

SIGNIFICANT

$25

APPRECIATION

$20

$15

+330.9%

$10

$5

$0

5 (1) AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING JUNE 7, 2021

  1. MULTIFAMILY PEERS INCLUDE APTS, BRG, CPT, IRT, AND MAA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
07:35aNEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST  : June 2021 REITWeek Presentation
PU
07:31aNEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST  : Announces Operating Update; Provides REITWeek Pres..
PR
06/04NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST  : Truist Securities Adjusts NexPoint Residential Tru..
MT
05/24NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. TO : 2021 Investor Conference
PR
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at NexPoint Residential Trust Slowing 90-Days of B..
MT
05/18NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST  : Ecosystems, NXRT, BH Management Prove Real Estate ..
PU
05/13INSIDER TRENDS : NexPoint Residential Trust Insider Converts Derivative Security..
MT
05/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at NexPoint Residential Trust Acquires Stock Via Conver..
MT
05/12NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
05/03Lumber Prices Break New Records, Adding Heat to Home Prices
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 215 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,2x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 1 364 M 1 364 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,86 $
Last Close Price 54,29 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James David Dondero Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Dale Mitts CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & EVP-Finance
Matthew McGraner Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Arthur Betz Laffer Independent Director
Edward N. Constantino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.28.31%1 364
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL34.04%29 718
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.32.23%29 566
INVITATION HOMES INC.26.09%21 259
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.30.83%20 190
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.13.11%19 220